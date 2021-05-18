TV

'The Bachelorette': Meet Katie Thurston's Season 17 Contestants

By Rachel McRady‍
Katie Thurston will have 30 eligible bachelors to choose from when season 17 of The Bachelorette kicks off. The 30-year-old bank marketing manager is set to find love on her season of The Bachelorette and ABC has now announced 29 of the 30 men vying for her heart. 

The guys range in age from 25 to 36 and come from all over the country. There's also a mystery box representing one final contestant in the running, which viewers see in a new trailer for the series. 

The men have also shared some of their fears, favorites, and fun facts, which ABC posted to Instagram. 

Mystery contestant withstanding, here are the men in the running to win Katie's heart:

Aaron, 26, an insurance agent from San Diego, California.

Aaron
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Andrew M., 31, a deputy district attorney from Newport Beach, California.

Andrew M.
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Andrew S., 26, a pro football player from Vienna, Austria.

Andrew
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Austin, 25, a real estate investor from Mission Viejo, California.

Austin
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Brandon, 26, an auto parts manager from Queens, New York.

Brandon
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Brendan, 26, a firefighter trainee from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Brendon
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Christian, 26, a real estate agent from Boston, Massachusettes.

Christian
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Cody, 27, a zipper sales manager from San Diego, California.

Cody
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Connor B., 29, a math teacher from Nashville, Tennessee. 

Connor
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Conor C., 28, a former baseball player from Costa Mesa, California.

Conor
ABC/Craig Sjodin

David, 27, a technical product specialist from Nashville, Tennessee. 

David
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Gabriel, 35, an entrepreneur from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Gabriel
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Garrett, 29, a software marketing manager from Salinas, California.

Garrett
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Greg, 27, a marketing sales rep from Edison, New Jersey.

Greg
ABC/Craig Sjodin

                                            

Hunter, 34, a software strategist from Houston, Texas.

Hunter
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Jeff, 31, a surgical skin salesman from Jersey City, New Jersey.

Jeff
ABC/Craig Sjodin

John, 27, a bartender from Pacific Beach, California.

John
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Josh, 25, an IT consultant from Miami, Florida.

Josh
Marty

Justin, 26, an investment sales consultant from Baltimore, Maryland.

Justin
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Karl, 34, a motivational speaker from Miami, Florida.

Karl
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Kyle, 26, a technical recruiter from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Kyle
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Landon, 25, a basketball coach from Dallas, Texas.

Landon
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Marcus, 30, a real estate broker from Portland, Oregon.

Marcus
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Marty, 25, a dancer from Reno, Nevada.

Marty
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Michael, 36, a business owner from Akron, Ohio.

MIchael
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Mike, 31, a gym owner from San Diego, California.

Mike
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Quartney, 26, a nutrition entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas.

Quartney
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Thomas, 28, a real estate broker from Poway, California.

Thomas
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Tre, 26, a software engineer from Covington, Georgia.

Tre
ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. 

