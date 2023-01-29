'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Says Her Wedding Dress Was Stolen

Clare Crawley is opening up about a wedding planning mishap. The former Bachelorette took to her Instagram Story Saturday where she shared that her wedding dress had been stolen.

"I know I always share this, but I am deeply, deeply in the belief that everything is supposed to happen how it's supposed to happen, regardless of if it looks good or it looks bad or it's what I want or not what I want," wrote Crawley, who announced her engagement to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins in October.

"I trust to the depths of my soul that everything is for a reason. And we might not know what that reason looks like right now, but it works out. So let me tell you what happened," she continued.

"When [my fiancé] Ryan Dawkins and I got back from Hawaii at the beginning of this week, my car had been broken into while we were gone. And guess what was in the car? Keep in mind my wedding is very soon," the reality star reminded her followers before sharing the shocking news.

"My wedding dress was in my car! It was in there because I was supposed to take it to get its last alteration and I wanted to remind myself not to forget it. And my wedding dress was taken," Crawley revealed. "In the moment, I was like 'Ughhhhh, what do I do?' And I thought, 'It's okay. It's about the moment and what we're celebrating. I can wear anything, and I'll be happy that we're getting married.'"

Instead of letting the incident put a damper on her upcoming nuptials, Crawley shared that she returned to the bridal shop where she purchased the dress to see if there was anything that could be done.

"Basically, within three days, I got a brand-new dress altered, pressed, completely altered again in the best way, like even more fitting," she said.

The moment turned out to be a lucky one, with Crawley revealing that the replacement gown was one that she had pinned to her Pinterest board three years ago.

"It's the dress of my dreams," Crawley shared before getting emotional. The TV personality thanked the shop owner, who she said took it upon herself to re-create an even better version of her dream dress.

"She actually picked the dress out and was like, 'Here wear this one.' And I was like, 'Okay, I'll wear anything!'" Crawley explained. "And it literally turns out ... it's the most beautiful dress, and it's better than I could have imagined."

"[I'm] still crying happy tears," she noted.

Crawley's relationship with Dawkins came after her on-again off-again relationship with Dale Moss. During an appearance on the Almost Famous OG podcast, she revealed that the pair first became acquainted via social media. When things with Moss came to an end, she shared, Dawkins reached out "immediately." The pair didn't jump into a romance right away, though, as Crawley was still healing from her last relationship.

"He was too good to be a rebound, so I waited until he wasn't," she explained. "He gave me a lot of space. He dated other people, I dated other people and then we kind of came back together and it was even better than the first time."

After three proposals and with two weddings on the horizon, Crawley said she's looking forward to her future with Dawkins.

"[Last year] I wanted to give up on life, I wanted to give up on relationships, I wanted to give up on being vulnerable and open. I was just tired of everything," Crawley said. "... [When Dawkins proposed,] I thought, 'If I had given up, I wouldn't have been experiencing one of the greatest moments of my life with the man of my dreams.'"

