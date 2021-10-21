Clare Crawley is opening up about her "messy" breakup with Dale Moss. The former Bachelorette star appeared on Thursday's episode of Jana Kramer's podcast, Whine Down, where she shared that one of her biggest regrets from her time on the show was "trusting the process."

"My biggest regret is trusting the process, trusting a man — a man's words and who he showed me he was," she said. "I don't think that that's a regret, like, I trusted somebody, I believed somebody that they were who they said they were or that they would hold up to the promises that they make when they get down on one knee."

She continued, "I don't know if that's a regret, I loved, and have always had such a deep love for, Dale, and A) he doesn't go away overnight and B) I don't regret that I loved loving him."

Crawley then detailed more of her and Moss' very public breakup, their second since splitting just five months after their engagement. The 37-year-old former reality TV star told Kramer that she wished people knew "both sides."

"It can get very messy and very icky, and I always try to err on the side of taking the high road, even when there are a lot of things I could say," she explained before referencing a statement Moss' rep issued claiming that Crawley blocked his number.

"I wish people knew both sides, you know, because it's easy for a publicist or a source to put out a narrative of what they want their client or friend to look like and appear to, especially when your career is based, and dreams are based, on being in the public eye. But things are hurtful and I'm human, so it does affect me."

"It's very impersonal to be putting out statements and articles," she added. "I think you both know the truth. I know the truth, he knows the truth. You know what happens behind closed doors, and when you know the truth, we know where your heart is, like, I don't need a publicist speaking my side of the story. I don't care for my side of the story, to be honest, to even be out there — even if I have receipts and proof, everything I need to show that I could really put it out there."

"I think it just seems icky," she said. "I think it seems icky when it's like, 'sources say,' 'the publicist says this,' it's just, why not talk to the person directly?"

Crawley said the breakup was made that much more difficult by her mother's health condition and her own, as she was recovering from breast implant removal surgery.

"It's painful when you feel like somebody who you love deeply doesn't even have enough respect to take you to sit down and have a very vulnerable conversation and owning your stuff on both sides, you know, and just having a conversation," Crawley said. "It's hurtful because it's like, 'You think that little of me?' But yet he supposedly loved me … Maybe that is the closure."

It's still a sore subject for Crawley, who was tearful as she told the singer and actress that would never have walked away from Moss.

"The one that gets me is, how do you say goodbye to somebody you never wanted to walk away from?" she went on to say through her tears. "Like I would have never walked... You're having to say goodbye to somebody you don't want to be saying goodbye to, you have to walk away from somebody you don't want to walk away from. It's hard, it's painful."

Multiple outlets reported Crawley and Moss' split last month. The pair met during Crawley's season of The Bachelorette in 2020. Five months after getting engaged the first time, Moss announced his split from Crawley on Instagram. They reunited shortly thereafter, and made things Instagram official for the second time in May 2021.

