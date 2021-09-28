Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Call It Quits

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have called it quits. Following a months-long reconciliation, the Bachelorette alums have broken up, according to multiple reports.

"Dale and Clare have split again," a source told Page Six, who was first to report the news. "This time it’s for good. It didn’t end well."

Crawley and Moss met during her season of the show last year. They fell hard and fast for each other, so much so that Crawley ended her Bachelorette duties just two weeks in, turning her season over to Tayshia Adams.

Following their first engagement, Crawley told Good Morning America that she "could not be more excited" to marry Moss, while her man said there was "never a second thought" that he'd pop the question.

Around the same time, on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Crawley and Moss discussed planning for babies and looking for a house together.

However, in January, just five months after getting engaged the first time, Moss announced his split from Crawley on Instagram.

"We believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives," Moss wrote in part. "We only hope the best things for one another."

Following Moss' announcement, Crawley said that her then-ex's post was not mutual, adding that she was "crushed" by their split.

"Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart," she wrote in part on Instagram. "I may not have all the answers, but I do know this -- I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love."

Shortly thereafter, Crawley admitted she was "struggling pretty bad" during an Instagram Live. During an Instagram Live of his own, Moss said he was "f**king wrecked" and feeling "so many emotions, so much guilt, but also so much confusion, so much hurt" in the wake of his and Crawley's split.

Just weeks later, though, Crawley and Moss were spotted together in Florida, displaying some major PDA on the beach and cuddling up by the pool. They went on to flirt on their Instagram Stories, before being spotted holding hands in New York.

In an April interview on the Hollywood Raw Podcast, Moss said he and Crawley were "in a good place," but wouldn't confirm or deny if they were engaged.

"We've never hid throughout this entire time we've been around each other. We are definitely taking time, and spending time together," he said. "Clare and I, we're in a good place. When the time is right, we will definitely talk about all those things. For right now, we're just focused on one another. We're keeping things private and that's working for us. In time, we'll speak about that together."

Things seemed to take a turn the next month, when Moss posted a smiling photo with Crawley, proclaiming in the caption, "This makes me happy."

"Life has a funny way of working things out," Moss wrote alongside another pic with Crawley in June.

In the months following, the couple acted silly on a rooftop, enjoyed a date night at a driving range, cuddled up in a sweet pic, and spent Fourth of July together. They celebrated their one-year anniversary on July 28.

The former couple last appeared on each other's Instagram accounts on Sept. 10, when they attend the US Open with former Bachelorette Katie Thurston and her fiancé, Blake Moynes.

Neither Crawley nor Moss has commented on their split.

