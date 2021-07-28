Clare Crawley is opening up about her past sexual abuse and the good therapy has done in teaching her how to truly love herself. In a new, heartfelt post shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Crawley gave voice to her truth and shared how far she's come since suffering that abuse as a child.

"Self love is the act of giving a voice to your truth. So here is mine. As a child of sexual abuse, my young adult years were spent in unhealthy relationships feeling unworthy of the good ones. It was a vicious cycle, because the more I chose the wrong men who treated me poorly, the more I believed I wasn’t good enough," Crawley began. "Enter the breast implants. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t excited to get them, but the truth is it was money that would have been better spent on therapy to heal my wounded heart."

While Crawley said that she should've opted for therapy over getting her breast implants, the former Bachelorette star said that she ended up going to therapy anyway and in turn, now knows her worth and "will fight for herself no matter what."

"I ended up spending the money on therapy anyway, 😌 cut to now. A woman who has learned to love herself deeply on the inside, knows her worth, and will fight for herself no matter what," she said.

Crawley added that she's returning to a version of herself before the implants, which she explained no longer serve her.

"I’ve learned the toxicity that these implants can cause on our bodies, as it has done to mine. So I am stepping away from something that no longer serves me… not my heart, and certainly not my health," she wrote. "Surgery is this week! We are taking it back to Clare 1.0, who is lovable and worthy just the way she is. 🤍."

Earlier this month, Crawley revealed that she would be undergoing surgery to have her breast implants removed after suffering ongoing health issues. In a video posted to her Instagram, she explained that she's been dealing with medical issues with her body that she hasn’t had answers to for "years."

"My skin has been having really bad hives and rash. My whole body is just inflamed and itchy. I’ve had blood test after blood test. That is not my only symptom," she said of her health struggles. "It’s so frustrating. It all came to a head about a month ago when I was at the chiropractor. I have implants, but behind one of them was a big packet of fluid."

"My body is fighting [my implants]," she added, noting her glands are still swollen. "My body can’t heal. My body is in fight mode constantly. It’s all making sense."

Though she "loved" having her implants, the reality TV star stressed, "I love my health more. I love my wellbeing more. That's what matters."

The decision is one she said she's making on her own, and one she said Dale Moss also supports. As fans know, the pair got engaged on Crawley's season of The Bachelorette before calling it quits five months later, in January. However, they were soon photographed together on PDA-filled dates, just a few months before making things Instagram official again in May.

On Wednesday, Crawley took to Instagram to share a sweet compilation in honor of the pair's one-year anniversary, captioning the cute clip, "Happy ONE YEAR Anniversary love!!"

The adorable video detailed their relationship over the last year, including the moment they met, the moment Moss proposed and all the love they've shared since, set to a song sung by Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart winner Bri Stauss, who performed at the pair's first date.

For more on the Bachelor Nation couple, watch the video below.

