Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Share a Kiss During PDA-Filled Beach Date

Things are getting steamy between Clare Crawley and Dale Moss!

The former Bachelorette and her ex-fiancé may have called it quits, but they are still very much into each other. The two were photographed sharing a kiss and cuddling up while taking a stroll at a Nokomis, Florida, beach this week.

Clare, 39, wore a white dress and did not have her engagement ring on as she smooched her former flame. Meanwhile a shirtless Dale, 32, wore brown board shorts and held a drink in his hand. They were joined by a couple of friends.

The former NFL player was also spotted carrying a giddy Clare back into their hotel from the sand, as photographers congratulated them on getting back together.

Splash News

Just a couple days ago, they reunited in Venice, Florida, and were photographed cozying up by the pool last week. Dale announced their split on Jan. 19. Neither Clare nor Dale have confirmed they are together, but did share similar photos on their social media recently.

A source told ET, Clare was having a rough time in California and, after not speaking to Dale for a couple of weeks, she reached out to him and he invited her to come to Florida, where he is living temporarily.

"They both still care about each other and they both missed each other," the source said, adding that neither of them was happy things ended on such a sour note. "They’ve reunited and are having fun. They aren’t officially back together, but they’re open to seeing what happens."

The source also noted that the two were taking things day by day and aren’t making any major plans for the future, adding, they are "open to seeing what happens."

See more on the pair in the video below.

‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Split Just Months After Engagement This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Cozy Up by the Pool Amid Florida Reunion

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Are Not Back Together After Date: Source

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Spotted Together in Florida Post-Split

Related Gallery