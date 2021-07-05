The Bachelorette alum, Clare Crawley, is undergoing a procedure to have her breast implants removed. Crawley took to Instagram Sunday to explain her social media absence and the health issues she's suffered that led her to the decision to have her implants removed.

"I’m sharing this in hopes that it might help others going through something similar feel not so alone. I feel that this was important to share so I can be a resource for anyone going though this as well," she captioned the explainer.

She continued, "I know how being your own health advocate is hard sometimes, and can feel like an uphill battle. This is the reality of life for so many people though! I’m just so incredibly thankful to all the people who are in my life that support me not only in my peaks but in the valleys as well. ❤️"

In the video, she explained that she's been dealing with medical issues with her body that she hasn’t had answers to for "years."

"My skin has been having really bad hives and rash. My whole body is just inflamed and itchy. I’ve had blood test after blood test. That is not my only symptom," she said of her health struggles. "It’s so frustrating. It all came to a head about a month ago when I was at the chiropractor. I have implants, but behind one of them was a big packet of fluid."

The former reality TV star revealed that she had a mammogram to see what was happening behind her breast implants, which is when the doctors found those sacks of fluid sitting behind her implants. She also learned that her white blood cell count has been up over the last several years, something the doctors believe is related to her implants.

"My body is fighting [my implants]," she added, noting her glands are still swollen. "My body can’t heal. My body is in fight mode constantly. It’s all making sense."

While she admitted she “loved” having her implants, "I love my health more. I love my wellbeing more. That's what matters," Crawley stressed.

The decision is one she said she's making on her own and one she said her boyfriend, Dale Moss, also supports. As fans know, the pair got engaged on Crawley's season of The Bachelorette before calling it quits five months later, in January. However, they were soon photographed together on PDA-filled dates, just a few months before making things Instagram official again in May.

"I was talking to Dale the other day and he said, 'Your boobs are not what make you beautiful.' And it’s the truth. For so long I believed that’s what it would take," an emotional Crawley shared.

She added, "To me this is the ultimate love story, is loving my body enough to know this is not what makes me beautiful. My health and happiness is what matters."

Moss applauded his girlfriend for sharing her story in hopes of helping "so many women going through what you've been experiencing."

"So proud of you for sharing this love," Moss said in the comments. "I know this wasn’t easy but will help so many other women going through what you’ve been experiencing. I love you & with you every step of the way❤️."

