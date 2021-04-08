Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are displaying some PDA. The pair, who got engaged on Crawley's season of The Bachelorette before calling it quits five months later, were spotted holding hands in New York City on Wednesday.

The pair strolled around the Flatiron District with coffees in hand, with Crawley sporting a white crop top, jeans, and a pink mask. Moss, 32, was dressed similarly, opting for a gray jacket, white T-shirt and jeans.

Crawley shared pics and videos of her time spent with Moss on her Instagram Story. First she shared a video of the Statue of Liberty, which was set to My Son & Stars' track, "You Make Me Happy."

Next, Crawley gave fans a peek at what happened to one side of her hair extensions, before showing Moss in the frame as he worked to right the situation.

She praised Moss for his "laser focus" on the task, before quipping, "Send prayers."

In another funny clip, Crawley teasingly threw her hair extension at Moss while he was working in the kitchen.

This isn't the first time Crawley and Moss have been spotted together since their split. In fact, in February, the pair cozied up by a pool in Florida. Just days later, they were seen kissing on the beach.

At the time, a source told ET, "They both still care about each other and they both missed each other."

"They’ve reunited and are having fun," the source said. "They aren’t officially back together, but they’re open to seeing what happens."

Last month, they reportedly spent Crawley's 40th birthday together.

Watch the video below for more on Crawley and Moss' January split.

