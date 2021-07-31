Clare Crawley Healing and Feels 'Amazing' After Undergoing Surgery to Remove Breast Implants
‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley Spotted Wearing Huge Engagement Ring
Wells Adams Talks ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and Possibly Taking Ove…
‘We the People’: H.E.R on the Pressures of Working on a Project …
Summer 2021’s Biggest Movie, TV and Music Releases: Everything Y…
'Gossip Girl': ET's First Interviews With Blake Lively, Penn Bad…
Luke Bryan Talks Returning to the Stage and Tour Bus Life (Exclu…
Patti LaBelle on Her Love for Cooking and Most Famous Dinner Gue…
‘Big Brother’: Julie Chen Teases Season 23 and Breaks Down Her F…
‘AGT’: Matt Mauser, Widower of Kobe Bryant Crash Victim, Wows Ju…
Robert Irwin on Sister Bindi as a Mom and How He Continues His L…
‘Two Steps Home’ Couple Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin Share 3…
Tahj Mowry Reflects on Naya Rivera and Her ‘Amazing’ Legacy (Exc…
John Krasinski Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of 'A Quiet Pla…
Prince George Is England's Cutest Fan With Prince William and Ka…
Angela Bassett & Carla Gugino on Their Epic Wine Night Filming ‘…
Billie Eilish Claps Back at Haters Who Claim She's in Her 'Flop …
Ian Ziering on Working With ‘Sharknado’ Co-Star Tara Reid for a …
Timothée Chalamet Takes a Bath in ‘The French Dispatch’ First Lo…
Joshua Jackson on Fatherhood and Marriage to Jodie Turner-Smith …
Emmy Nominations 2021: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises
Clare Crawley is healing and feels "amazing" after undergoing surgery to remove her breast implants.
The former Bachelorette took to Instagram on Saturday to share an update after her procedure was done. Crawley, 40, previously shared that she was going to have the surgery done after suffering ongoing health issues.
"Surgery is officially done + I am on the road to healing! ••• I am so thankful first and foremost to @davidrankinmd and @dee.hicks_explant_liaison for making me so incredibly comfortable throughout this whole process!" she wrote, alongside a photo of her at the hospital "It wasn’t an easy decision, but they truly are the most compassionate team who truly want to help women like me heal from BII (Breast Implant Illness)."
She added that she's received "overwhelming support and love from family and friends has just meant the world to me😭❤️."
"Having you all give me a boost when my brain has slipped into moments of doubt, truly lifted me up. And so I will continue to pass It on to anyone else who needs to hear this… our body shape does not define us or make us any less lovable or worthy," she continued. "We are perfectly made just the way we are!"
Later in the day, she posted an Instagram Story video, sharing another positive update.
"I still feel amazing. No pain meds. And the best thing so far…no itchy rashes anymore," she wrote. "I had them for 5 years off and on…my skin feels incredible."
Earlier this month, the reality star explained the health issues she's suffered that led her to the decision to have her implants removed.
"My skin has been having really bad hives and rash. My whole body is just inflamed and itchy. I’ve had blood test after blood test. That is not my only symptom," she said of her health struggles. "It’s so frustrating. It all came to a head about a month ago when I was at the chiropractor. I have implants, but behind one of them was a big packet of fluid."
Crawley shared that the doctors found those sacks of fluid sitting behind her implants after she had a mammogram. She also learned that her white blood cell count had been up over the last several years, something the doctors believe is related to her implants.
"My body is fighting [my implants]," she added, noting her glands were still swollen. "My body can’t heal. My body is in fight mode constantly. It’s all making sense."
And while she "loved" having her implants, she stressed, "I love my health more. I love my well being more. That's what matters."
RELATED CONTENT:
Clare Crawley on Learning Self-Love After Past Sexual Abuse
Clare Crawley Removing Breast Implants After Ongoing Health Problems
Dale Moss Beams in Photo With Clare Crawley: 'This Makes Me Happy'
Related Gallery