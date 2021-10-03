Clare Crawley is "taking steps" to move forward and heal after her split from Dale Moss. The Bachelorette alum took to her Instagram Story over the weekend to share an emotional update on how she's handling their breakup and her mother's declining health.

"It takes a lot to bring me to my knees," Crawley wrote over a video of her walking her dog down the street. "But damn this week has pushed me to that point."

"One thing I refuse to do though is stay down. I’ll be damned if I let it all take me out, so amidst all this, I’m taking steps even if [they] are small. I will feed myself the right food, drink some water and handle it the best I know how. I want you to know the messages of support + love from my Insta fam haven’t gone unnoticed," she added.

Instagram/Clare Crawley

The 40-year-old former reality TV star also took to her feed to defend her decision not to speak on their split, sharing that "emotionally and physically" she was dealing with "a lot" as she continues to recover from her recent breast implant removal surgery and cope with her mother being placed on hospice care.

"I hate that I even have to say this, but in response to all the questions that are coming my way right now…I’m choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want," Crawley captioned the photo of her hand holding on to her mother's.

She revealed that she will be spending time at home in Sacramento during this difficult time.

"What I will speak on is emotionally and physically I’m going through a lot with healing from my recent surgery still, and my mother being placed on hospice care now. So my energy is focused on grieving, healing, and being present at home here in Sacramento while trying to share and help others going through similar life experiences as I’m sharing today," she continued.

"I am just thankful for the people in my life who offer genuine unconditional love with no personal gain, and stand by me through thick and thin. ESPECIALLY WHEN THE CAMERAS ARE OFF with no accolades. Actions speak for themselves," Crawley concluded.

Crawley's posts came just two days after a source told ET that the pair had called it quits for the second time.

"Dale and Clare have split again," a source told Page Six, who was first to report the news. "This time it’s for good. It didn’t end well."

The former couple met on season 16 of the reality TV show, and hit it off almost instantly. Moss proposed to Crawley after less than two weeks of filming. However, after just five months after getting engaged the first time, Moss announced his split from Crawley on Instagram.

The pair weren't apart for long though. Just weeks later, Crawley and Moss were spotted together in Florida and again in New York, before officially reconciling ahead of their most recent breakup.

