‘Bachelorette’ Fan Favorite Wills Reid Reveals If He’s Been Approached to Be the Next Bachelor (Exclusive)

It wasn't meant to be with Becca Kufrin, but Wills Reid is still looking for his future wife.

The 29-year-old graphic designer had been a fan favorite since he stepped out of the limo on night one of The Bachelorette. He and Becca seemed to have an instant connection and chemistry -- but not enough to take him to hometowns next week. Wills' Bachelorette journey came to a shocking close on Monday night's episode, as Becca decided to move forward with Jason, blindsiding Wills and sending him home.

ET's Lauren Zima sat down with the Bachelorette standout on Roses and Rose Live on Tuesday, where he relived his breakup with Becca -- and revealed whether he's been approached to be the next Bachelor.

"No comment," he said, as a huge smile lit up his face. "On Twitter, I think it's been out there."

Whether or not producers have extended the opportunity to Wills is another story. "Have I spoken to anyone about being the next Bachelor? No," he confessed -- though we're still holding out hope.

While Wills admitted to being "devastated" by his breakup with Becca -- those tears were all real -- he took some time to heal after returning from the Bahamas. "[I went] back to reality a little bit, cleansed a bit," he shared.

"I feel like I put a lot of time in a relationship, and I need to realize that I need to put a lot of time into myself as well," Wills continued. "I play soccer a lot... I'm a huge uncle, great uncle, uncle of the year. I just like to hang out with [my nieces and nephews] and de-stress."

As for what he's looking for in his next relationship, Wills, who admitted to not being in the best place before The Bachelorette as he came off a "hard breakup," is hoping for the real deal.

"Even before I met Becca, I knew what I wanted. I want someone who is not afraid to laugh at themselves. I want someone who is goofy, but can have a serious conversation. I also want someone who is kind," he expressed. I know it sounds obvious, but I just want someone who is kind, nurturing, because I'm going to be kind and nurturing for her. And I just want to build something together and have a great life together."

While Bachelor may still be up in the air, for now, fans can look forward to seeing Wills on Bachelor in Paradise. "I have one word for you," he teased. "Watch."

