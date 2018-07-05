‘The Bachelorette’ Sneak Peek: Tensions Rise as a Man Calls Becca’s Date Pick a ‘Slap in the Face’ (Exclusive)

Becca Kufrin and her men are headed to the Bahamas -- but not everyone is feeling like they're in paradise.

ET has an exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of The Bachelorette, in which Garrett becomes the first man to get a second one-on-one date, and the guys can't contain their jealousy.

"I could feel the air go out of all the other guys in the room when my name was called," Garrett confesses, as another frontrunner, Blake, starts to question everything.

"Seeing Garrett get this one-on-one is such a slap in the face. She has to know that this is killing me. She has to!" Blake says. "She's obviously way into him. Way into him."



"I thought me and Becca had something special, but maybe I'm just completely out of my mind. Like, maybe there's nothing there," he continues. "I don't know. Maybe I'm just making it all up in my head."

See the full clip in the video player above.

While tensions rise among the men, Becca told ET last month that it's her relationships with the guys that made the show so difficult. In fact, when asked which moment she's not looking forward to seeing on TV, she said "the two final breakups."

"There were so many emotions involved," she explained, adding that she's also doing her best to explain her connections with the other guys to her fiance.

"He knows everything that really went on, and it will be tough to watch back, I'm sure. I remember watching it back last season, and it's not the easiest," Becca noted. "It's still difficult, but he knows I'm an open book, so anything he needs, I'm willing to give him."

See more in the video below.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelorette': Becca Sends a Guy Home Early After Admitting He 'Scares' Her

Bachelorette Becca Kufrin Reveals What Happened to Her Engagement Ring From Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Becca Kufrin Reveals the 'Bachelorette' Moment She’s Most Afraid to See on TV (Exclusive)

Related Gallery