In a new Prizeo campaign, the beloved boy band -- which is made up of AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough -- is offering up the chance for one fan and their guest to be flown to Hawaii for an upcoming concert.

The lucky winner -- who will also receive flights, hotel, backstage passes, a luau with the band, and some merch -- will be picked from those who donate to Coalition for the Homeless, a New York City-based organization, through the site.

In a statement to ET, which the band's Twitter account also shared, Carter explained that their choice of organization came after Joel Wertheimer, a former member of the Barack Obama administration, tweeted out a viral video of subway riders singing the band's 1999 hit "I Want It That Way" earlier this summer.

After his tweet picked up steam, Wertheimer promoted the organization -- which helps homeless men, women and children with affordable housing, sufficient food and the chance to work for a living wage -- in the thread.

"This all came about from watching the reaction to the subway singalong video that Joel Wertheimer posted. Joel took this viral magical moment to spotlight to an organization close to his heart - the Coalition for the Homeless," Carter explained. "I started doing research on the organization and its mission statement resonated with me."

"I spoke to my bandmates and we really wanted to do something special for them and the city of New York," he continued. "We’re so excited to be able to help bring awareness to the issue of homelessness around the world and hopeful that as a group we can affect change."

Indeed, at the time of the video, the band seemed delighted by the subway singalong, tweeting that they "live for moments like this." On his personal Twitter account, Carter called the clip "amazing!!"

