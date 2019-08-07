It's a special tour for the Backstreet Boys.

Brian Littrell's 16-year-old son, Baylee, has been taking the stage with his BSB dad during the group's DNA World Tour. ET's Keltie Knight sat down with the father-son duo backstage at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, earlier this week, where Baylee shared how it feels to be the boy band's opening act.

"It's something that I have always wanted to do, not just open up, but open up for the Boys. That's like a close second to actually performing with you guys," the "Don't Knock It" country crooner said directly to his father.

Backstreet Boys fans know that Baylee has been taking the stage with the guys since he could walk and talk -- and now has his own slew of songs and an upcoming country record to share with the world. So how did he land the opening act gig? Aside from being part of the family, the rest of the group was pretty impressed with his vocals.

"It was kind of like, 'Yo, guys check this out.' They were like, 'Who's that?' I was like, 'That's Baylee. My son,'" Brian recalled. "So I started the process about a year and a half ago when he started recording. I really didn't know that it would cultivate him into having an opportunity for him to open for us. But it just fell in our laps at the right time."

With a great example by his side, Baylee has gotten a lot of advice from his dad and the rest of his Backstreet family.

"Just to make the stage my environment, to be myself. Don't be anything less than myself. That is something that he has always told me," Baylee said of the best advice his father has given him. "That's another reason why I am doing this. I want to be original; nothing is fake and nothing is staged. This is exactly how I wanted it to be and this is how we've created it."

He's also learning how heartbreak can translate into creating new and personal songs.

"Baylee just went through a pretty serious breakup," Brian divulged. "And that's a tough one. We translated that into the down slope of turning it into songs and being able to talk about it."

With more than 15 shows with his dad under his belt, Baylee is just getting started. Up next, he'll soon have his own record out, as well as a song with his father.

"We have a song picked out and we will be cutting it in Nashville," Brian shared of the upcoming duet. As far as how Baylee would describe his sound?

"The sound and feel of my music, everything is a little different, but if I had to put it all together, I would say soulful," Baylee said. "Every song has a deep, significant meaning to it. It's not just going to sing a song on stage. It's like, 'This is a message I hope you hear and I hope you give me a shot and listen.'"

For more on BSB, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell’s Teen Son Baylee Releases Debut Single – Listen! (Exclusive)

EXCLUSIVE: Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell's Son Baylee Follows in His Performing Footsteps

Backstreet Boys Join the Lineup For the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival (Exclusive)

Related Gallery