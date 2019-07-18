The Backstreet Boys are coming to rock the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival!

On Thursday, iHeartRadio announced that the celebrated boy band has signed on to the star-studded line-up at this year's fest, which will kick off in Las Vegas in September.

Their performance at the festival comes 20 years after the band released their iconic Millennium album. Earlier this year, they hit No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart with the release of their latest album, DNA.

The Backstreet Boys will be among some other truly big names at this year's festival, including Alicia Keys, Cage the Elephant, Halsey, Chance The Rapper, Miley Cyrus, HER, Tim McGraw, Zac Brown Band and Mumford & Sons, among others.

Once again, Ryan Seacrest is set to host the epic two-day music fest, which runs Sept. 20 and 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The entire 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival will air on The CW during a two-night television special on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Check out the video below for more on latest Backstreet Boys news.

