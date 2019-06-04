The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival is sure to be legendary!

A slew of musicians have been announced to hit the stage at the highly anticipated two-day event, including Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Chance the Rapper and Tim McGraw.

The star-studded lineup doesn't stop there! Camila Cabello, Cage The Elephant, Def Leppard, French Montana, Halsey, Heart, H.E.R., Mumford & Sons, the Zac Brown Band and more will also be performing. This year's iHeartRadio Music Festival will once again be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and is to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sept. 20 and 21. The event is sure to include collaborations among musicians as well as a few surprise performances.

In addition, the iHeartRadio Music Festival will have a day stage at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Sept. 21, where artists Juice WRLD, Maren Morris, Billie Eilish, Old Dominion, H.E.R., Zara Larsson, CNCO, Brett Young, FLETCHER, Monsta X, Bryce Vine, Lauv and more will perform.

For fans that can't attend the event, the festival will broadcast live via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country. The CW will also broadcast a two-night television special on Wednesday, Oct. 2 and Thursday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and will livestream the event on The CW app and CWTV.com.

Prior to the two-night TV event in October, the network will air an hour-long Best Of Special on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Tickets for the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival will go on sale to the general public on June 14 at 1 p.m. ET via AXS.com. Capital One cardholders can purchase pre-sale tickets from June 11 at 1 p.m. ET through June 13 at 1 p.m. ET.

Tickets for the daytime stage are also on sale and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.com.

