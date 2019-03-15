Alicia Keys is raising a man!

The 38-year-old singer took home the Innovator award at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, but her impassioned speech about perseverance and self-love was just one of her show-stopping moments of the night. Keys' other big moment came when she took the stage to belt out a stunning rendition of her latest song, "Raise a Man."

After wowing the crowd with her smooth vocals, Keys announced, "Ladies and gentlemen, I want to bring my son, Egypt, up here. The man that I get to raise."

Wearing a black bandanna and bedazzled white jacket, along with a matching T-shirt and pants, 8-year-old Egypt looked at home on the stage next to his mom, who wore a one-shoulder black jumpsuit. The crowd was delighted by Egypt, with everyone pulling out their phones to record the special moment.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Egypt showed off his own musical prowess, accompanying his mom on piano throughout both "Raise a Man" and her 2003 hit, "You Don't Know My Name."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Toward the end of the performance, Egypt hilariously began flossing as his mom tried to be sweetly serious.

"As we lift each other up, we also got to remember to love each other and love ourselves," she said. "And I'm so blessed tonight to raise a man like you, Egypt. I love you."

Keys and her husband, Swizz Beatz, also share a 4-year-old son, Genesis, who got his time in the spotlight as well. During her acceptance speech, Keys quipped, "My son Genesis is maybe trying to take Taylor [Swift] out later tonight. He’s working on it, not sure how it’s gonna go but it looks pretty good right now!”

The camera flashed to Genesis staring at Swift as he sat on his dad's lap, with the "Delicate" signer laughing, waving and smiling at him.

Swift and Genesis kept having cute moments all night, with the red T-shirt and light jeans-clad boy seeming enamored by the "End Game" singer.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for iHeartMedia

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Watch the video below for more on the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards: 9 Moments You Didn't See on TV

iHeartRadio Music Awards Host T-Pain Says He's 'Having the Time of His Life' Right Now (Exclusive)

Related Gallery