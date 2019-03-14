This year's iHeartRadio Music Awards rocked the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday when some of the biggest names in music came out to celebrate the year's best artists.

From Halsey's powerful opening number to Kacey Musgraves' performance atop a rainbow to Taylor Swift's appreciative acceptance speech, the night was filled with a slew of memorable moments.

But what about those moments that didn’t make it on camera? ET has you covered with eyewitness coverage from inside.

Here are a few fun things things you didn't see on TV during tonight's broadcast.

Halsey Brings Down the House

The 24-year-old singer kicked the show off and had the audience going crazy with her performance of her hit single "Without Me." However, one song wasn't enough for Halsey, and she was joined on stage by Travis Barker and her boyfriend, Yungblood, for a rendition of "11 Minutes." While the fans freaked for Halsey herself, they absolutely lost it when she rocked out with her new man. A lot of phones were suddenly being held up high so fans could snap pics from the audience.

No More Bad Blood

While Taylor Swift and Katy Perry buried the hatchet almost a year ago, this is the first time they've both been at the same awards show at the same time since. While some may have wondered if they pair really did move past the fued, Swift stayed in the audience when Perry was on stage, alongside Zedd, to present the night's first award.

Mosh Pit Gawkers

Throughout the first half of the night, Swift was seated in the first row behind the pit at the front of the stage, and during commercial breaks, those in the pit couldn't stop turning around to try and catch glimpses of the superstar. When a few of the fans went up to talk to her, a number of security guards intercepted to stand in front of her.

Taylor Makes Friends

A few minutes after security blocked the fans' access to Swift, the singer got up and walked up to the fans in the pit to snap photos and videos during the next commercial break. As she said in her acceptance speech, she's got a lot of love for those who support her.

Backstreet's Back

The Backstreet Boys performed their new single, "No Place," off their recently released album DNA -- which marked their first Billboard No.1 album in almost two decades -- and the fans in the audience were super into it. As each member of the band appeared and made their way down to the stage, audience members all started to get on their feet, and by the time they converged on the stage, everyone was standing, and singing along.

BSB Goes Oldschool and Fans Go Nuts

While their new music definitely won over the crowd, the Backstreet Boys know how to give their fans what they are really looking for, and the audience's enthusiasm rocketed to a whole new level when they busted out their iconic hit, "I Want It That Way."

Shay Mitchell Throws Fans

When the Pretty Little Liars alum took the stage, after having ditched her brunette locks for a bold, platinum blonde 'do, a lot of people in the audience could barely tell who she was for a moment, and quite a few people were heard asking each other who she was. That doesn't mean it's not a killer new look, though.

Wild For Egypt

Alicia Keys' 9-year-old son, Egypt, joined his mom on stage for her performance of "Raise a Man," and fans in the audience were absolutely enamoured with the charismatic young entertainer. In a sign of a big moment for fans, a lot of people in the audience were raising their phones to snap a pic of the precious performance.

Ending on a Low Note

While it's always nice to have a short awards show (we're looking at you, most other awards shows), you've always got to give yourself wiggle room in case the show goes long. Well, Fox apparently doesn't believe in that sort of thing, which is why the show came to such an awkward close. When Maren Morris and Zedd took home the night's big award for Song of the Year, the acceptance speech was momentarily marred by some serious mic reverb. Fans in the theater still appreciated the cute moment, but viewers at home barely got to see it at all as the speech was inturrputed after only a moment when the show's time ran out and the telecast ended. What a bizarre ending to such a fun award show.

