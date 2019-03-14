Only Cardi B would be delivering this type of acceptance speech.

The "I Like It" rapper took home the Hip-Hop Artist of the Year trophy at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday. Cardi was not present at the ceremony, but sent a video of herself accepting the honor.

"I'm sorry iHeartRadio that I wasn't able to make it. You know I'm busy doing a couple things, but I just want to say thank you so much," she said, before thanking her fans and supporters. She then directed her thank you to "all my haters."

"You know, I gotta thank my haters, you know what I'm saying," she said. "Y'all be saying mean things and y'all be thinking those mean things is gonna discourage me, but that just makes me go harder because if everybody gives compliments, I get comfortable. So I go harder, thank you!"

She finished her speech by hilariously licking her award. "Who saw my iHeart acceptance speech," she later teased.

Watch @iamCardiB hilariously accept her award for “Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year” at the #iHeartAwards2019! 🤣👏 pic.twitter.com/pzzoruiucz — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) March 15, 2019

Who saw my iheart acceptance speech . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 15, 2019

Cardi led the pack at the awards ceremony with a total of 14 nominations. She only took home two, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration for her song with Bruno Mars, "Finesse."

Among the other night's big winners were Taylor Swift who took home the Tour of the Year award, and Maren Morris and Zedd who won "Song of the Year" for their collaboration, "The Middle." However, their special moment was interrupted when the telecast ran out of time and cameras were cut.

See more of ET's iHeartRadio Music Awards coverage -- including the advice Bebe Rexha would give her younger self -- in the video below.

