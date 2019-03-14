Maren Morris and Zedd's big win at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards got cut short.

The duo's hit "The Middle" took home the biggest award of the night, Song of the Year, at the awards ceremony, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday. Presented the trophy by Aerosmith legend Steven Tyler, the country star and the DJ, along with Kyle and Michael Trewartha of Grey, made their way up to the stage.

However, their special moment was stifled when the show's time ran out and the telecast ended.

"Oh my gosh, this is so cool. Thank you so much iHeart," Morris said before the acceptance speech was interrupted and the next program aired.

During the ceremony, the country star had the privilege of honoring Taylor Swift with the Tour of the Year award for her Reputation Tour.

Meanwhile, ET caught up with Zedd during the red carpet. He was accompanied by Katy Perry, whom he collaborated with on a new single, "365." During the chat, Perry revealed whether she would be willing to collaborate with her former nemesis, Swift.

