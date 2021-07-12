The Backstreet Boys are hitting The Strip. The beloved boy band are returning to Las Vegas for the winter season for some Christmas fun in Sin City.

It was announced on Monday that the group will be ringing in the holiday season with A Very Backstreet Christmas Party!

The exciting new show consists of 12 live holiday shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in November and December.

The group -- who previously performed at Zappos Theater as part of their Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life residency show in 2017-18 -- will be delivering both some of their biggest hits and some iconic holiday classics, in their first-ever holiday themed shows!

The 12 engagement dates include Nov. 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 20 and 21, as well as Dec. 16, 18, 19, 22 and 23.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. PT, and start at $89. Additionally, in the Christmas spirit of giving, $1 from every ticket purchased will be donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.

