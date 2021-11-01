A star-studded list of performers has just been announced for the 22nd annual Latin GRAMMY Awards. Joining previously announced artists are Bad Bunny, Alejandro Fernández, Juanes and many more.

Pablo Alborán, Maná and Myke Towers are also part of the celebration. Additionally, joining Juanes will be Rubén Albarrán and Meme del Real of Café Tacvba, who will perform a special rendition of Juan Gabriel’s iconic "No Tengo Dinero" from his Latin GRAMMY-nominated album, Origen.

C. Tangana, who is a five-time nominee this year, will take the stage with legendary artists Antonio Carmona, Diego del Morao, Jorge Drexler, Israel Fernández, La Húngara and Natalia Lafourcade. Omar Apollo, who is nominated for Record of the Year with Tangana for their collaboration on "Te Olvidaste," will also join the artists.

Past Latin GRAMMY winners Rubén Blades, Nella and Ozuna, who are also current nominees, will be taking the stage for this year's awards show, along with Paula Arenas and Danna Paola.

Blades, an eight-time Latin GRAMMY and nine-time GRAMMY winner, will take the stage with a vibrant performance alongside Roberto Delgado & Orquesta featuring an ensemble of 20 musicians.

The artists will be joining previously announced performers Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga, Calibre 50, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho and Los Dos Carnales for this year's awards show, hosted by Ana Brenda Contreras, Carlos Rivera and Roselyn Sánchez.

A press release from the Latin Recording Academy described the show's theme, "Rediscovering Life Through Music," as a way to invite audiences to rediscover what’s important in life by using music as a storyline. With one-of-a-kind collaborations and unique Latin GRAMMY moments, the ceremony promises to be an "exceptional celebration of musical excellence paired with inspirational storytelling."

See the full list of nominated artists here.

The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards broadcast will air live on Univision on Nov. 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

