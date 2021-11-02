Christina Aguilera to Perform New Single 'Pa Mis Muchachas' at 2021 Latin GRAMMYs (Exclusive)
Christina Aguilera Reflects on 20 Years Since Debut Album at Ame…
Lance Bass and Michael Turchin Welcome Twins Via Surrogate
‘The Addams Family’: Watch Christina Ricci and Raul Julia in Rar…
Machine Gun Kelly Reacts to Pete Davidson Impersonating Him on ‘…
'Queens' First Look: Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton and More Dish …
‘The Conners’ Star Lecy Goranson Teases Dan and Louise’s Wedding…
Kelly Clarkson Awarded $10M Ranch Amid Divorce, Explosive ‘RHOBH…
'Grey's Anatomy': Here's Your First Look at Kate Walsh's Return …
'The Bachelorette:' Michelle Young Shares the 3 Guys Fans Should…
’The Bachelorette’: Michelle Young and Hosts Tayshia & Kaitlyn T…
‘DWTS’: JoJo Siwa Breaks Down Her Pennywise Costume and Gushes O…
Lil Nas X on What He’s Looking for in a Partner and the Joy of G…
Kate Walsh Says Returning to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Felt ‘Surreal’ (Ex…
Charles Shaughnessy Reveals If a ‘The Nanny’ Reboot Could Ever H…
‘DWTS’: JoJo Siwa Says Freddie Mercury’s Presence Was Felt in th…
‘DWTS’: Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Face Criticism Ove…
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Billie Eilish Dancing to Her Perfo…
Eboni K. Williams Gunning for Full-Time Slot on ‘The View’ and R…
What’s Inside Tyler, the Creator’s Suitcase at the 2021 BET Hip …
Christina Aguilera is making her return to the Latin GRAMMYs stage!
The singer will perform at this year's Latin GRAMMY Awards with Becky G, Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole, ET exclusively announces. The ladies will deliver a can't-miss, electrifying performance of their new Spanish collaboration, "Pa Mis Muchachas."
"I am more than ready to be back at the Latin GRAMMY Awards, and it’s with great pride and excitement that I’ll be performing as well," Aguilera tells ET. "Without giving away too much, what I can say is that an epic 'Pa Mis Muchachas' performance isn’t the only thing I’ll be bringing to the stage on the night of the awards."
Aguilera last performed at the Latin GRAMMYs in 2000, where she sang "Contigo en la Distancia" and a Spanish version of "Genie in a Bottle." In 2001, her album, Mi Reflejo, won the Latin GRAMMY for Best Female Pop Vocal Album.
"My Latin GRAMMY Award is one of my most valued possessions, and returning to this show brings back incredibly fond memories of my first Latin album, Mi Reflejo," the songstress expresses.
Last month, Aguilera returned to her Latin roots with her latest single, "Pa Mis Muchachas." The singer-songwriter couldn't help but praise her Latina colleagues in helping her bring the song to life.
"Becky G is a force and I’m grateful to have her be a part of 'Pa Mis Muchachas,' along with two other incredible artists -- Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole," Aguilera notes. Nathy and Nicki are among this year's Latin GRAMMY nominees.
The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards broadcast will air live on Univision on Nov. 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET.
RELATED CONTENT:
Bad Bunny, Alejandro Fernández & More to Perform at Latin GRAMMYs
C. Tangana Teases 'Multi-Layered' Latin GRAMMYs Performance
2021 Latin GRAMMY Awards Nominations: See the Complete List
Related Gallery