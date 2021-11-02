Christina Aguilera is making her return to the Latin GRAMMYs stage!

The singer will perform at this year's Latin GRAMMY Awards with Becky G, Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole, ET exclusively announces. The ladies will deliver a can't-miss, electrifying performance of their new Spanish collaboration, "Pa Mis Muchachas."

"I am more than ready to be back at the Latin GRAMMY Awards, and it’s with great pride and excitement that I’ll be performing as well," Aguilera tells ET. "Without giving away too much, what I can say is that an epic 'Pa Mis Muchachas' performance isn’t the only thing I’ll be bringing to the stage on the night of the awards."

Aguilera last performed at the Latin GRAMMYs in 2000, where she sang "Contigo en la Distancia" and a Spanish version of "Genie in a Bottle." In 2001, her album, Mi Reflejo, won the Latin GRAMMY for Best Female Pop Vocal Album.

"My Latin GRAMMY Award is one of my most valued possessions, and returning to this show brings back incredibly fond memories of my first Latin album, Mi Reflejo," the songstress expresses.

Last month, Aguilera returned to her Latin roots with her latest single, "Pa Mis Muchachas." The singer-songwriter couldn't help but praise her Latina colleagues in helping her bring the song to life.

"Becky G is a force and I’m grateful to have her be a part of 'Pa Mis Muchachas,' along with two other incredible artists -- Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole," Aguilera notes. Nathy and Nicki are among this year's Latin GRAMMY nominees.

The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards broadcast will air live on Univision on Nov. 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bad Bunny, Alejandro Fernández & More to Perform at Latin GRAMMYs

C. Tangana Teases 'Multi-Layered' Latin GRAMMYs Performance

2021 Latin GRAMMY Awards Nominations: See the Complete List

Behind the Scenes of Christina Aguilera’s ‘Reflection’ Music Video (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery