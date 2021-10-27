C. Tangana is ready to take on the Latin GRAMMY stage.

The 31-year-old Spanish rapper is bringing the sounds of his breakthrough album, El Madrileño, to audiences when the 22nd annual awards ceremony takes place next month. Alizzz, who is up for Producer of the Year, Victor Martinez, La Hungara, Antonio Carmona, Israel Fernandez, Diego del Morao will join him on stage, along with special guests Omar Apollo, Jorge Dexter and Natalia Lafourcade.

Tangana teased to ET his "multi-layered" performance, what message he is hoping to convey, and what it feels like to be a five-time Latin GRAMMY nominee at this year's celebration.

"I am super excited for fans to see my performance, but because of the magnitude of what we are doing, which I want to keep under wraps for now, I am pretty nervous," the Madrid native admitted.

"I like to be involved in all that I do, and when it comes to live performances even more," he continued. "El Madrileño is a very complex and heavy concept and I was involved in every single aspect of that with this body of work. [The] performance is just as multi-layered so I am very involved in what will come to light on show day."

The artist, meanwhile, wants to convey a special message and theme with his performance, sharing how it's all about how he understands music.

"The message has to do with the way I understand music, whether it's popular music and simple music. I have never studied music. The understanding I have comes from hearing others sing and play instruments, and the way my relationship with music is in my everyday life," he explained. "It’s how we would end parties with my friends and how we like to feel the music and hear it live. It’s a form of understanding music that doesn’t have to do with being superstars, intellectuals or the industry, but just has to do with what’s popular and with the people listening to the music and enjoying it. That is a message that I want to imply with what I am doing."

El Madrileño is his third studio album and received five nominations, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Alternative Song for "Te Olvidaste." He expressed that it's "always a great honor to be recognized for your work."

"And to have been able to take El Madrileño on this journey, which is a very special and apt project and a very particular vision that I had, I think that the whole world has understood the project -- for me it is a very great feeling and I am so very happy with all of these nominations," he added.

When asked if there was one nomination in particular that he was most excited about, he said, "I feel especially happy with the nomination for Best Album, which would mean another very important recognition for all of the work that we did for El Madrileño."

See the full list of nominated artists here. The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards will air live on Nov. 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Univision.

