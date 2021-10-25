A star-studded list of performers has just been announced for the 22nd annual Latin Grammy Awards. Past Latin Grammy winners Rubén Blades, Nella and Ozuna, who are also current nominees, will be taking the stage for this year's awards show, along with Paula Arenas, Danna Paola and C. Tangana.

Blades, an eight-time Latin Grammy and nine-time Grammy winner, will take the stage with a vibrant performance alongside Roberto Delgado & Orquesta featuring an ensemble of 20 musicians.

The artists will be joining previously announced performers Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga, Calibre 50, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho and Los Dos Carnales for this year's awards show, hosted by Ana Brenda Contreras, Carlos Rivera and Roselyn Sánchez.

A press release from the Latin Recording Academy described the show's theme, "Rediscovering Life Through Music," as a way to invite audiences to rediscover what’s important in life by using music as a storyline. With one-of-a-kind collaborations and unique Latin Grammy moments, the ceremony promises to be an "exceptional celebration of musical excellence paired with inspirational storytelling."

See the full list of nominated artists here.

The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards broadcast will air live on Univision on Nov. 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

RELATED CONTENT

2021 Latin GRAMMY Awards Nominations: See the Complete List

2020 Latin GRAMMYs: Biggest Performances and Most Memorable Moments

Yalitza Aparicio Rocks Latin GRAMMYs in Striking Fuschia Look

Latin GRAMMYs 2020: A Celebration of Latin Music’s Biggest Night! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery