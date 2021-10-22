New Music Releases October 22: Elton John, Christina Aguilera, Carter Rubin, Lana Del Rey and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Elton John released his epic Lockdown Sessions collection, featuring collaborations with Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj and more. Christina Aguilera teamed up with Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso on the club-ready "Pas Mis Muchachas," the first single off her upcoming Spanish language album. And Lady A shared "Friends Don't Let Friends," a fun country team-up with their pals Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett and Darius Rucker.
The Voice season 19 winner Carter Rubin shared his sweet debut single, "horoscope," Ross and Rocky Lynch's THE DRIVER ERA dropped their stellar sophomore album, Girlfriend, and Willow Smith, THE ANXIETY and Tyler Cole officially released the TikTok-viral live version of their earworm, "Meet Me at Our Spot."
Plus, new music from Lana Del Rey, Khalid, Jack White, Duran Duran and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
The Lockdown Sessions - Elton John
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Pa Mis Muchachas" - Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole & Nathy Peluso
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Meet Me At Our Spot - Live" - WILLOW, THE ANXIETY & Tyler Cole
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"SG" - DJ Snake feat. Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion & LISA
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Blue Banisters - Lana Del Rey
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Moth to a Flame" - Swedish House Mafia feat. The Weeknd
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Big Subwoofer" - Mount Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too Short)
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Present" - Khalid
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Friends Don't Let Friends" - Lady A feat. Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett & Darius Rucker
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Kawhi Leonard Presents: Culture Jam (Vol.1) - Culture Jam
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Stars Align" - Majid Jordan feat. Drake
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Taking Me Back" - Jack White
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Girlfriend - THE DRIVER ERA
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"What a Life" - Big Sean & Hit-Boy
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"horoscope" - Carter Rubin
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
FUTURE PAST - Duran Duran
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"I Love You But I Love Me More" - MARINA feat. Beach Bunny
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Hell of a Holiday - Pistol Annies
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Attaca - SEVENTEEN
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Tacones Rojos" - Sebastián Yatra
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Just a Notion" - ABBA
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Mi Música" - Ally Brooke
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"There Must Be a Song Like You" - Helado Negro
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
The Woman I've Become - Jessie James Decker
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Cosas De La Vida" - Paloma Mami
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"ONE PUNCH" - Aries
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"No Daylight" - Caroline Jones
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Jungle" - Jada Kingdom
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Steady As We Go" - MILCK
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"BIG" - Kendra Jae
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"It's Permanent" - Ultra Q
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Prada" - August Royals
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Emeline" - Kenny G
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Lungs" - sheyda
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"McConaughey" - Jordan McGraw
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
