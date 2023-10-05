Bad Bunny has arrived at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards and his wardrobe message is clear -- it's all Gucci, baby!

The "Tití Me Preguntó" rapper dripped in Gucci practically from head to toe as he walked he walked the red carpet Thursday at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida ahead of what's slated to be a big night for the rapper with 15 nominations. The Cassandro star shined -- literally and figuratively -- with huge diamond necklaces, earrings, bracelets and a watch.

For his attire, Bad Bunny opted for a brown Los Angeles Dodgers fitted hat, a Gucci floral scarf (to match his floral tats), a pair of white Gucci pants and, of course, a brown leather Gucci belt. The pants alone run around $1,800.

Mexican superstar Peso Pluma leads all artists with a whopping 21 nominations. Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera have the second-most nominations, with 15. Bad Bunny, who is up for artist of the year and tour of the year, is expected to also perform.

Bad Bunny's arrival comes less than a week after the reggaeton superstar and Kendall Jenner seemingly went Instagram official when they posted their photoshoot from their Gucci campaign. In the post, Jenner and Bad Bunny -- whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio -- give the illusion that they are being snapped by the paparazzi while making their way through the airport.

In one shot, the pair appear in coordinating black ensembles as they hold pieces from the heritage-infused Gucci Savoy collection. In a video, the pair hold the lux luggage as they walk side-by-side through the airport. In another set of pics, Kendall and Ban Bunny make their way up an escalator holding the Gucci Valigeria travel collection.

