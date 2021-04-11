Bad Bunny Lands a Diving Crossbody During WrestleMania Debut
Bad Bunny gave it his all during his WrestleMania debut on Saturday night -- and left the crowd totally impressed. The Puerto Rican rapper hopped in the ring with his pal, Damian Priest, and landed a diving crossbody in their face-off against The Miz and John Morrison.
The battle had been months in the making, as Bad Bunny's refusal to collaborate with The Miz prompted a brewing feud. Things came to a head on Saturday, with the GRAMMY winner entering WrestleMania 37 on a truck reminiscent of the cover of El Último Tour del Mundo.
It didn't take long for Bad Bunny to start pulling out a few impressive moves. He landed a few blows to his opponent before wowing with the diving crossbody -- making the crowd go wild.
See fans' reaction to Bad Bunny's impressive debut below.
In an Instagram post ahead of his big WrestleMania moment, Bad Bunny opened up about living out his "dream."
"Mañana será uno de los días más importante de mi vida. Otro sueño hecho realidad," he wrote in Spanish, which translates to, "Tomorrow will be one of the most important days of my life. Another dream come true."
WrestleMania 37’s second night takes place on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.
See more on Bad Bunny in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Bad Bunny Wins First GRAMMY After Dynamic 'Dakiti' Performance
Bad Bunny and Rosalía Drop Romantic 'La Noche De Anoche' Music Video