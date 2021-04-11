Bad Bunny gave it his all during his WrestleMania debut on Saturday night -- and left the crowd totally impressed. The Puerto Rican rapper hopped in the ring with his pal, Damian Priest, and landed a diving crossbody in their face-off against The Miz and John Morrison.

The battle had been months in the making, as Bad Bunny's refusal to collaborate with The Miz prompted a brewing feud. Things came to a head on Saturday, with the GRAMMY winner entering WrestleMania 37 on a truck reminiscent of the cover of El Último Tour del Mundo.

It didn't take long for Bad Bunny to start pulling out a few impressive moves. He landed a few blows to his opponent before wowing with the diving crossbody -- making the crowd go wild.

Bad Bunny and Priest beat Miz & Morrison. Impressive debut from Bad Bunny. Unexpected🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#WrestleManiapic.twitter.com/300jTWyEu6 — AK #MI💙 (@rantworld101) April 11, 2021

See fans' reaction to Bad Bunny's impressive debut below.

they gave bad bunny a few minutes at wrestlemania and he said "fuck it let me go secure myself a position in the wwe hall of fame real quick"



what a goddamn hero — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 11, 2021

Nobody :

Bad Bunny at wrestle mania : pic.twitter.com/qA4SuEUt2P — Brandon (@Brandooo_E) April 11, 2021

Put Bad Bunny in the Hall of Fame — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 11, 2021

The Bad Bunny tag was not only a testament to the skill and professionalism of the Miz and John Morrison but also to the dedication of a celebrity who was a big enough fan of Professional Wrestling to respect its integrity... — Doug Williams (@DougWilliamsUK) April 11, 2021

#BadBunny is the greatest artist on earth and it’s not up for discussion. pic.twitter.com/6Bfol7NEgQ — RJ Martinez (@RjMartinez_84) April 11, 2021

Can we just agree that Bad Bunny is the greatest Celebrity wrestler??!#WrestleManiapic.twitter.com/d3lqx8owX4 — ℜ𝔦𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔟🥀(リシャブ) (@HEELMessiah) April 11, 2021

In an Instagram post ahead of his big WrestleMania moment, Bad Bunny opened up about living out his "dream."

"Mañana será uno de los días más importante de mi vida. Otro sueño hecho realidad," he wrote in Spanish, which translates to, "Tomorrow will be one of the most important days of my life. Another dream come true."

WrestleMania 37’s second night takes place on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.

See more on Bad Bunny in the video below.

