Bad Bunny to Star as 'El Muerto' in Sony Marvel Universe

Bad Bunny is already a musical superstar, and soon, he'll be a real-life superhero!
The performer is set to join Sony's Marvel Universe as El Muerto, a masked wrestler who inherits powers from his mystical masks. Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group president Sanford Panitch announced the news at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Monday, adding that the casting makes Bad Bunny the first Latino lead in a Marvel superhero film,
"Sometimes we get lucky with the perfect casting, and I think that's what we've got here," Panitch raved, to which the performer, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, had to agree.
"I love wrestling, I'm a pro wrestler, I don't know if you know," Bad Bunny told the CInemaCon crowd, referencing his Wrestlemania debut. "This is why I love this character. I think it's the perfect role, to me. It will be epic."
Sony's CinemaCon presentation also included brief first looks at more of their Marvel spin-offs, including a quick glimpse at Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney in Madame Web, Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Kraven the Hunter and more.
El Muerto is set to debut in theaters on Jan. 12, 2024.
