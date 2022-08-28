The big winner! After a night filled with amazing live performances and memorable acceptance speeches, the star-studded 2022 MTV VMAs handed out one of the top honors with the Artist of the Year award.

VMA co-host Nicki Minaj -- who also took home some trophies on Sunday -- presented the category, and declared Bad Bunny as the big winner!

However, the artist wasn't at the Prudential Center in New Jersey but instead was at Yankee Stadium in New York City for a huge performance that was broadcast as part of the night's show.

Bad Bunny lights up the Main Stage as he Performs while being the Winner of Artist of the Year Award for the MTV’s Video Music Awards 2022 #VMAspic.twitter.com/Uvlj421znQ — 2022 #VMAs (@2022VMASMTV) August 29, 2022

Bad Bunny delivered a rollicking performance of "Tití Me Preguntó" before he was surprised with the Artist of the Year Award live on stage.

In winning the big award, Bad Bunny beat out a slew of fellow nominees, including Harry Styles, Lizzo, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and one of the night's co-hosts, Jack Harlow.

Check out the full list of the night's big winners here!

Everything to Know About the 2022 VMAs | ET's The Download This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

MTV VMAs 2022: Eminem and Snoop Dogg to Perform Together

Red Hot Chili Peppers to be Honored at MTV VMAs with Global Icon Award

Britney Spears Kisses Madonna at Her Wedding 19 Years After MTV Kiss

MTV VMAs Returning to New Jersey With a Live Audience Full of Fans

Related Gallery