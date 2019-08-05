Bam Margera is seeking help from Dr. Phil.

A source tells ET that the former Jackass star met with Dr. Phil for a one-on-one session on Monday, after publicly asking the talk show host to help him repair issues relating to his family, friends and personal life.

According to our source, the session was filmed in the show's green room, but Dr. Phil met with Margera alone, without a studio audience.

Margera later took to Instagram to address his conversation with Dr. Phil, and explained that the TV personality flew him and his family out for the meeting, and helped him talk through some of his problems.

"Dr. Phil is the greatest, he secretly flew out nikki and phoenix wolf, had my mom on standby. Got down to the [root] of the problem and isolated it down with no one interupting eeachother," Margera wrote, alongside a photo of himself, apparently devising his own alphabetic substitution cipher code on scribbled pieces of paper during a flight.

Dr. Phil films on the Paramount lot, and it appears Margera took advantage of his day by visiting with former Jackass co-star and friend Johnny Knoxville, who was also on the lot on Monday.

The TV personality also posted a black-and-white shot of himself getting his hair done while on the lot.

Margera's meeting with Dr. Phil comes just one day after he shared a series of concerning videos to his Instagram.

"Dr. Phil, I need your help in a big, big way," Margera pleaded, claiming that he's disowned his mother, April, "can't stand" his wife, Nicole Boyd, and "almost died" a week ago. "My family is in shambles. It's worse than it's ever been, ever."

"When people say, 'Bam might be going crazy,' f**king aye, maybe they're right," he continued, telling his followers that he's been to 28 doctors and four rehabs to address his issues, but hasn't found them to be helpful. Margera said at the time that this was his reasoning for reaching out to Dr. Phil.

"The only person I believe is you," he said, addressing the TV host. "Because when I watch you I think, 'That's what I would have said!' ... The only person that I will believe on the planet is Dr. Phil."

ET has reached out to Margera and the Dr. Phil show for comment. Hear more in the video below.

