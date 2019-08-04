Bam Margera is reaching out for help and he's turning to Dr. Phil.

The TV personality and former Jackass star took to Instagram early Sunday morning to share a series of lengthy, impassioned pleas directed to the talk show host, begging him to help his family as they struggle with in-fighting and deep personal drama.

"Dr. Phil, I need your help in a big, big way," a distressed Margera said in his video post, rocking dark shades and a gold chain. "My family is in shambles. It's worse than it's ever been, ever."

Margera, who appeared to ramble and follow multiple trains of thought in his lengthy message, went on to say that he's disowned his mother and that he "can't stand" his wife, Nicole Boyd.

Bam explained how he has an immense love for his 18-month son, Phoenix, whom he shares with Boyd, and that he thinks his wife will "use him as bait" if he moves forward with separating from her.

"So when people say, 'Bam might be going crazy,' f**king aye, maybe they're right," Margera says, exasperated.

In his follow-up video, Margera details his grievances with his mother, April, claiming that "everything she says is negative," and that the final straw in their relationship came when he "almost died" last week, and she seemed to have no emotional reaction to the news. Margera did not elaborate on how he almost died.

In yet another video, Margera said that he's been to 28 doctors and four rehabs to address his issues, and hasn't found them to be helpful, which is why he chose to appear directly to Dr. Phil.

"The only person I believe is you," Margera shared, addressing the TV host. "Because when I watch you I think, 'That's what I would have said!'"

Margera also went on a lengthy tirade against his friend, Brandon Novak, whom he accuses of numerous wrongs and slights against him.

Later, after receiving a great deal of negative and concerned feedback from his followers, Margera took to Instagram again to admitted to his own perceived faults.

"I realized that the only negative things now are me not admitting to my s**t, which I f**king totally forgot about, because I was worried about everybody else," Margera said.

Dr. Phil has not yet responded to Margera's pleas for help.

ET has reached out to Margera, and the Dr. Phil show, for comment.

