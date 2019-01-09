As if his hands weren’t already full enough, Dr. Phil McGraw has now started his own podcast, Phil in the Blanks.

The 68-year-old TV personality spoke with ET’s Kevin Frazier about the new venture, and why he chose to take on the new platform amidst his other commitments. Noting that the nature of his show has him dealing with families and individuals in crisis on a regular basis, this new podcast will give Dr. Phil the chance to slow down and focus on topics and people that interest him.

"I don’t really get an opportunity to really talk to people, interview people that I find interesting,” he explains to ET. "The podcast has turned out to be a great form to do just that."

He’s already had the chance to speak with stars like Shaquille O’Neal and Jay Leno, but Dr. Phil has one dream guest in mind.

"There are people I want to talk to before they die,” he says. "I wanna talk to OJ [Simpson] before he dies. I wanna know. I’ve worked very closely with the Goldman family. I respect them so much. I respect them so greatly. I wanna talk to him because he can’t lie to me.”

Getty Images

Dr. Phil believes the former football star has plenty of reasons to talk with him about his infamous 1994 murder case and more.

"If he’s telling the truth, then going through the interrogation that I would give him, it would be obvious to everyone in America, to everyone in the world that he is innocent,” Dr. Phil insists. "And if he’s not, it would be obvious to everyone in the world that he’s not, and he should unburden before he goes to his grave.”

But Dr. Phil’s dream interviews aren’t just surrounding dramatic court cases. He also admits to being a bit starstruck by Dolly Parton and wanting to interview her in the future.

"She is an incredibly wise woman. I think this is someone who has her feet so much on the ground and has achieved so much in her life,” he says of the country icon. "I would be a little on my heels talking to her, but I’m going after her. I’m talking to her.”

For more from Dr. Phil, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

OJ Simpson Gives a 'Hypothetical' Account of the Night Nicole Brown Simpson Was Killed

Khloe Kardashian Slams Haters Who've Been Trolling Her Since OJ Simpson Was Granted Parole

Ron Goldman's Family Reacts to OJ Simpson Being Granted Parole: 'It Was Very Disappointing'