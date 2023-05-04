Bama Rush, Max's upcoming documentary, promises to pull back the curtain on the long-held traditions and newly beloved hashtags of sorority recruitment at the University of Alabama.

Known simply as #BamaRush to its loyal TikTok followers, the cutthroat recruitment process first went viral in August 2021, when users around the globe found themselves mysteriously captivated with the social schedules and daily outfit announcements of Alabama students in pursuit of a sorority bid.

"This is my Super Bowl, sorority rush time, whether it's at Alabama University [sic] or any similar university, anything where we're gonna get a clothing haul from the Pants Store or Shein or Lulu's, I have not known true joy since this time last year," one TikToker said when recruitment season began again in 2022.

Bama Rush follows four students as they prepare to rush at the University of Alabama in 2022. Director Rachel Fleit offers a darker perspective on the phenomenon.

"We put a lot of pressure on ourselves," one source says in the doc's trailer. Other women speak up about the inextricable bond between their self-worth and sorority sisterhood. "Being in a sorority will help me figure out the person I want to be," one candidate says. "Because I feel like I don't really know who I am."

The trailer also teases interviews with experts speaking to the cultural impact of sorority systems. "Rush is a social stratification ritual of power, of status, of prestige," one says. Another adds: "There are a lot of things that you're entitled to when you're in a top tier sorority." A student then specifies: "The rankings come from fraternity boys, so the top house has the hottest girls."

Max

Sources also speak about the ominous racial history of sorority ranking. "Think about the undercurrent of racism that has been so prominent in our history," a source says. A student of color adds, "Everyone here will just look at you when you have any color in you."

"The culture at Alabama is f**king weird," another interviewee says.

The trailer then offers a sneak peek at its own high-stakes pursuit of documentary footage, flashing one social media comment that reads, "do NOT agree to be a part of this doc. It's not a good move." A voiceover reads another statement, saying, "Not to be dramatic, but this documentary could be the end of Greek Life as we know it."

Bama Rush releases on Max on May 23.

Why Ed Sheeran Calls Wife Cherry Seaborn's Disney+ Documentary Participation a ‘Big Deal’ This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Ed Sheeran Wins Copyright Trial

Marlo Hampton on Feeling Drained From the Drama of 'RHOA' Season 15

Sol de Janeiro Taps Barbie Ferreira for the Launch of 3 New Fragrances

Related Gallery