Happy birthday, Sasha Obama! Proud parents Barack and Michelle Obama took to Instagram Thursday to wish their youngest daughter a happy 20th birthday and share some sweet family throwbacks.

"Happy birthday, Sasha! You’ve grown so much, and it’s been a joy to watch you become the person we always hoped you’d be," the former president of the United States wrote next to a photo of him embracing a younger Sasha. "Your mom and I can’t wait to see where life takes you next."

The former first lady shared a family photo of her own, featuring her and her "little girl" smiling at each other while on a boat ride.

"Happy birthday to my darling Sasha! I am so grateful for every laugh we’ve shared — and everything you’ve taught me over the years. You’ll always be my little girl, but I couldn’t be prouder of the woman you are becoming. Love you so much! 🎉🥳💗," she captioned the sweet snap.

In a new interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Barack opened up about his daughters' political activism, and while he admits Sasha and 22-year-old Malia are much wiser than he was at their age, he still worries about their physical safety when they participate in protests and rallies, like the Black Lives Matter protests they attended in the wake of George Floyd's murder, last year.

"I always worry about their physical safety; that's just the nature of fatherhood...But in terms of them having a good sense of what's right and wrong, and their part and role to play in making the country better, I don't worry about that," he said.

The We The People producer said his daughters' generation is less tolerant of the injustices his generation and others put up with, and instead opt to fight for real change.

"They're not just interested in making noise, they're interested in what works," he added.

For more on the Obama family, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Barack Obama Opens Up About His Daughters' Political Activism

The Obama's New Netflix Series Will Help Teach Kids About Government

Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey and More Honor George Floyd 1 Year Later

Barack Obama Opens Up About His Daughters' Activism and Admits He Worries About Their Safety This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery