Barack and Michelle Obama are ringing in America's birthday with the release of their new Netflix animated series, We the People. The series will combine "music and animation to educate a new generation of young Americans about the power of the people," the show's logline states.

The 10-episode series will feature three-minute-long animated music videos that will cover a range of basic U.S. civics lessons aimed to teach young people about Government. Each video will be set to original music performed by artists like H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Brandi Carlile, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Lambert, Cordae, Bebe Rexha, KYLE, Andra Day and poet Amanda Gorman, featuring a mix of animated styles in each episode.

"We the People, is an exuberant call to action for everyone to rethink civics as a living, breathing thing and to reframe their understanding of what government and citizenship mean in a modern world," Netflix went on to say in the presser.

The show is created by Doc McStuffins writer Chris Nee, who will serve as an executive producer on the series alongside the Obamas and their Higher Ground Productions company, Kenya Barris, Tonia Davis and Priya Swaminathan.

Other producers include Ada Chiaghana, Erynn Sampson and PeeDee Shindell.

Peter Ramsey, Trisha Gum, Victoria Vincent, Benjy Brooke, Mabel Ye, Tim Rauch, Jorge Gutierrez, Daron Nefcy, Everett Downing and Kendra Ryan will all be on board as directors for the Netflix music series.

AFI DOCS will host the world premiere of We the People with a free screening event in the DOCS Talks section of the film festival, Thursday, June 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

We the People airs July 4 on Netflix.

