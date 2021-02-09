Michelle Obama is launching her own children’s cooking show on Netflix. Premiering March 16, Waffles + Mochi, tells the story of two friends, Waffles and Mochi, who dream to escape The Land of Frozen Food and become chefs. They see their dreams start to become a reality once they are hired at a whimsical new supermarket.

"With the help of friendly new faces like the supermarket owner, Mrs. Obama, and a magical flying shopping cart as their guide, Waffles and Mochi blast off on global ingredient missions, traveling to kitchens, restaurants, farms and homes all over the world, cooking up recipes with everyday ingredients alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities," Netflix explained in a statement describing the premise of the show.

The theme of the 10 episode series is in line with the former First Lady’s “Let’s Move” public health campaign and hopes to promote healthy eating while inviting parents and children into the kitchen to cook together and explore different cultures through food.

The show aspires to spark a similar conversation and open up important dialogues about cooking, developing healthy eating habits and creating meaningful connections through food.

Obama has often made her work accessible to adults and kids alike. On March 2, Penguin Random House will be releasing a young reader edition of her memoir, Becoming.

"My hope is that the young readers’ edition of Becoming can serve as a conversation starter for you. Maybe it’ll open up new dialogues with your children or grandchildren,” the former first lady shared on Instagram. “Maybe you can use it as an opportunity to begin a book club with the young people you know or use it as an excuse to invite them into your existing book club. I look forward to hearing all about the discussions that these new editions of Becoming spark with your loved ones -- and what kind of parallels young people might draw from my story to their own.”

Waffles + Mochi will be produced by both Michelle and Barack Obama as part of their Emmy-nominated production company, Higher Ground Productions, which has a multi-year production deal with Netflix.

