Michelle Obama is feeling the love on her birthday! The former first lady turned 57 on Sunday, and her adoring husband, former President Barack Obama, celebrated the occasion with a heartfelt tribute.

Barack took to social media on Sunday, and posted a super sweet throwback photo alongside a message celebrating how much she means to him.

"Happy birthday to my love, my partner, and my best friend," Barack, 59, wrote alongside the pic. "Every moment with you is a blessing. Love you, Miche."

The iconic couple tied the knot in October 1992, and they share two children -- 22-year-old Malia and 19-year-old Sasha.

Several of Michelle's famous friends, fans and former political colleagues also celebrated her birthday with tributes and kind words.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris posted a photo of herself and the former first lady standing side-by-side, and shared, "Happy birthday, @MichelleObama. Thank you for pouring every ounce of yourself into empowering the next generation of leaders. Our country, and myself, are better off because of you."

Happy birthday, @MichelleObama. Thank you for pouring every ounce of yourself into empowering the next generation of leaders. Our country, and myself, are better off because of you. pic.twitter.com/Hlvymr2Ndq — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 17, 2021

Oscar winner Viola Davis shared some effusive praise as well, alongside a beaming snapshot of herself and Michelle -- whom she will soon be portraying in the upcoming Showtime series First Ladies.

"Happy, happiest of birthdays @MichelleObama! Thank you for your authenticity, beauty, courage, intelligence and loyalty. You're OUR hero, sis!! I hope to honor you and all you are in my portrayal of you! Love ya."

Happy, happiest of birthdays @MichelleObama! Thank you for your authenticity, beauty, courage, intelligence and loyalty. You're OUR hero, sis!! I hope to honor you and all you are in my portrayal of you! Love ya 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/O65h4j671o — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 17, 2021

Here's a look at some of the other tributes and messages commemorating Michelle's big day.

"Don’t ever make decisions based on fear. Make decisions based on hope and possibility. Make decisions based on what should happen, not what shouldn’t" -Michelle Obama

Happy Worthday @MichelleObama

Today is the date a giant was born. January 17th #DayofGiantspic.twitter.com/U42RijwinB — Regina King (@ReginaKing) January 17, 2021

Happy Birthday to our Forever First Lady, @MichelleObama. Thank you for being you. pic.twitter.com/xKXEyQN6Kg — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) January 17, 2021

I had so much fun posing as this queen in honor of her birthday. I’m so happy you exist. You’re a role model for me, my daughter & my son. You remind me how to handle adversity not with anger, but with grace. And you do it all while looking incredibly fashionable. @MichelleObamapic.twitter.com/P0dwYHFQkc — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 17, 2021

Happy birthday to the late #MohammadAli, @MichelleObama, and #BettyWhite (99 years young today!).



Each is a leader and an inspiration who inspire us all to work toward our dreams and never give up. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 17, 2021

Let’s celebrate our First Lady @michelleobama. Happy Birthday Queen🎉🎊🌹❤️. Have a wonderful day! pic.twitter.com/BzCL2yQDvS — Stephanie Mills (@PrettyMill1) January 17, 2021

Today is the anniversary of birth for Muhammad Ali & Cus D’Amato. Also happy bday to @MichelleObama , @jakepaul , Steve Harvey , @RayJ , Betty White & @JimCarrey — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) January 17, 2021

Happy birthday, @MichelleObama!



In honor of her birthday, learn more about how the Obama Presidential Center will enrich the community she grew up in at https://t.co/jIFGK7T59Ppic.twitter.com/KlXDwUc1yK — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) January 17, 2021

Happy birthday to Michelle Obama!



Fun Fact: 12 years ago from today we held a small birthday party for Michelle on the train ride in to DC for inauguration. Cake and all. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/kOwOCeHauv — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 17, 2021

Michelle later shared a post of her own, sharing a make-up free selfie and thanking everyone for their kind messages and supportive posts.

"Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes! I know this past year has been difficult for us all on so many levels, so I just hope you all are taking care of yourselves and finding joy in the smallest moments," she wrote. "Love you all."

