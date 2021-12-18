Barack Obama Shares His Top Songs of 2021 with New Spotify Playlist
Barack Obama Opens Up About His Daughters' Activism and Admits H…
Chris Cuomo Suspended ‘Indefinitely’ From CNN
Colton Underwood Opens Up About His Coming Out and Teases New Ne…
EJ Williams Opens Up About His First-Ever Onscreen Kiss on 'The …
'90 Day Fiance's Jenny and Sumit on Married Life and Telling His…
Adele Gets Emotional Over Love for Her Son
Meghan Markle Reveals What Her Kids With Prince Harry Are Really…
Sam Asghari and Britney Spears Want ‘the Biggest Wedding in the …
New Music Friday: The Album That'll Be Your New Life Soundtrack
Princess Charlene of Monaco Steps Down From Royal Duties to Seek…
‘The Family Chantel’: See the Family React to Jah and Winter’s E…
Watch Taylor Swift Cringe Over ‘Drunk Taylor’ on TikTok
Coi Leray Calls Megan Thee Stallion the ‘GOAT' After She Beat He…
JoJo Siwa Calls ‘DWTS’ Her ‘Happiness Outlet’ Following Split fr…
Halle Bailey Gushes Over Sister Chloe's Solo Success (Exclusive)
AMAs 2021: Jennifer Lopez Dresses as a Bride for 'On My Way' Per…
Watch BTS' Acceptance Speeches at the 2021 AMAs
'Rugrats': Here's Your First Look at the Holiday Special on Para…
AMAs: Watch New Kids on the Block and New Edition's History-Maki…
It's that time of the year. Barack Obama is sharing his favorite 2021 songs, and more!
The 44th President of the United States unveiled his new Spotify playlist that includes GRAMMY winners galore. The list comes just after Obama released his favorite list of books and movies. And, once again, Obama proves he has an eclectic taste when it comes to consuming pop culture and storytelling.
On his Spotify playlist, Obama's rocking out to jams from Aventura and Bad Bunny's "Volvi" to Lizzo's "Rumors" featuring Cardi B. Lil Nas X's "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) is also on the list. Brandi Carlile, the six-time GRAMMY winner, made the list with "Broken Horses." Mitski's ("The Only Heartbreaker"), The War On Drugs ("I Don't Live Here Anymore") and Courtney Barnett ("Write A List of Things to Look Forward To") also cracked the list, among many others.
Obama took to Instagram to share his list and captioned it saying, "I've always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, so it's no surprise that I listened to a little bit of everything this year."
When it comes to his favorite films, Obama chose those that tell "a powerful story." "Judas and the Black Messiah," "West Side Story" and "The Tragedy of MCBeth" are among Obama's selections.
In his post about his favorite books, Obama captioned the post, in part, "Art always sustains and nourishes the soul. But for me, music and storytelling felt especially urgent during this pandemic year—a way to connect even when we were cooped up."
Lauren Groff's "Matrix," Jonathan Franzen's "Crossroads" and Armor Towles' "The Lincoln Highway" were some of his picks.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kal Penn Recalls Hilarious Story When He Started Working for Obama
Michelle and Barack Obama Celebrate 29 Years of Marriage
Lil Nas X ‘Thanks’ Barack Obama for Baby Shower Gifts and Shares ‘Pregnancy’ Updates
Inside Barack Obama's Star-Studded 60th Birthday Party