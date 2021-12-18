Barack Obama Shares His Top Songs of 2021 with New Spotify Playlist

It's that time of the year. Barack Obama is sharing his favorite 2021 songs, and more!

The 44th President of the United States unveiled his new Spotify playlist that includes GRAMMY winners galore. The list comes just after Obama released his favorite list of books and movies. And, once again, Obama proves he has an eclectic taste when it comes to consuming pop culture and storytelling.

On his Spotify playlist, Obama's rocking out to jams from Aventura and Bad Bunny's "Volvi" to Lizzo's "Rumors" featuring Cardi B. Lil Nas X's "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) is also on the list. Brandi Carlile, the six-time GRAMMY winner, made the list with "Broken Horses." Mitski's ("The Only Heartbreaker"), The War On Drugs ("I Don't Live Here Anymore") and Courtney Barnett ("Write A List of Things to Look Forward To") also cracked the list, among many others.

Obama took to Instagram to share his list and captioned it saying, "I've always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, so it's no surprise that I listened to a little bit of everything this year."

When it comes to his favorite films, Obama chose those that tell "a powerful story." "Judas and the Black Messiah," "West Side Story" and "The Tragedy of MCBeth" are among Obama's selections.

In his post about his favorite books, Obama captioned the post, in part, "Art always sustains and nourishes the soul. But for me, music and storytelling felt especially urgent during this pandemic year—a way to connect even when we were cooped up."

Lauren Groff's "Matrix," Jonathan Franzen's "Crossroads" and Armor Towles' "The Lincoln Highway" were some of his picks.

