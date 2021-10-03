Michelle and Barack Obama are celebrating 29 years of marriage. The former first lady took to Instagram Sunday to share a "how it's going vs. how it's started" snap of the power couple in celebration of the major marriage milestone.

"How it started vs. how it’s going. Happy anniversary, Barack—love you! ❤️😘Photo credit: Chynna Clayton," she captioned the side-by-side photo of her and the former President cuddled up on a couch in their younger years atop a more recent pic of the pair in a similar pose.

Barack too shared that same present day photo of the loved-up couple on the couch along with another of he and Michelle looking out a window while he held on to his wife's waist.

"Happy anniversary, Miche! Over the past 29 years, I've loved watching the world get to know you not just as a daughter of the South Side, but as a mother, lawyer, executive, author, First Lady, and my best friend. I can’t imagine life without you," he captioned the touching tribute.

In 2020, the couple celebrated their 28th anniversary a little differently. While the pair still sent heartfelt, romantic messages to each other in honor of their special day, both Michelle and the former POTUS used their anniversary, which fell just one month before the 2020 election, to urge people to vote.

"Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life," Barack began. "Every day with @MichelleObama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human."

The former POTUS added that while they appreciate everyone's well wishes, they would love it if people reached out "to one person in your life who might not vote." "Help them get registered. Help them make a plan to cast their ballot. Send them to iwillvote.com to get started. Happy anniversary, Miche. Love you," he concluded.

Michelle also posted a photo of herself and her hubby. Sharing all the qualities she loves about Barack, she also encouraged all her followers to reach out to someone who might not vote and "make sure they do."

"28 years with this one. 💕 I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion. So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us," she wrote in part. "Love you, Barack. ❤️😘."

In August, Michelle sent another loving message to her husband, but this time, in honor of his 60th birthday.

The 57-year-old author shared a cute family photo on Instagram of them with their two daughters, 23-year-old Malia and 20-year-old Sasha. Michelle noted that Barack being an incredible dad was always his priority amid his political career.

"Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all," she wrote. "Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday, @BarackObama! 💕."

Michelle later posted two more pics of her handsome husband, writing, "Still turning my head after all these years. Love you, Barack! ❤️😘."

