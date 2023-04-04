'Barbie' Posters Reveal There are Several Barbies and Kens in the Movie
Barbie is back with a new sneak peek of its colorful cast of characters. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as Barbie and Ken in the highly anticipated new film from Greta Gerwig, out this summer.
Barbie's star-studded cast also includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Hari Nef, Ariana Greenblatt, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Rhea Pearlman, and Will Ferrell.
Little is known about the plot, but many of the film's stars are rumored to be playing alternate versions of Barbie and Ken, which was seemingly confirmed when the movie posters were released on Tuesday. "Meet our Barbies and Kens ✨#BarbieTheMovie," read the caption of the posters, which feature Robbie, Ben-Adir, Dua Lipa, Scott Evans and more stars.
A second post showing Gosling seems to tease another character: "Meet more Barbies and Kens, and Allan… #BarbieTheMovie."
Meanwhile, the next post featuring Ferrera reads, "And, meet the Humans. #BarbieTheMovie."
ET spoke with Robbie at the Amsterdam premiere back in September, where she stayed tightlipped when asked for an update on the film.
"I can't tell you anything -- all I can say is, you're gonna like it!" the actress teased.
Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
