'Barbie' Star Michael Cera Gives Off Ken Vibes With New Blonde Hair

Maybe Allan wants to be a Ken doll after all.

Barbie star Michael Cera, 36, debuted a new 'do that's giving off major Ken vibes. In Barbieland, Cera was a redhead. In the real world, he's now showing off bleach blonde hair.

It was at the premiere of his latest film, Sacramento, during the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Saturday that Cera stepped out looking more like Ryan Gosling's Ken instead of his buddy.

Michael Cera attends a premiere of 'Sacramento' during the 2024 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on June 8 in New York City. - Gary Gershoff/WireImage

The dramatic hair transformation that swapped Cera's usual light brown hair for blonde locks left him almost unrecognizable. He paired his look with red-tinted sunglasses, a cream sweater and blue trousers.

Cera's road trip comedy, Sacramento, also stars Michael Angarano, AJ Mendez, Iman Karram, Rosalind Chao, Kristen Stewart and Maya Erskine.

This isn't the first time Cera's look has been inspired by Ken.

Michael Cera at the 'Barbie' world premiere. - Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Ryan Gosling at the 'Barbie' world premiere. - Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

At Barbie's world premiere in Los Angeles in July, Cera matched with Gosling. In the movie, Cera plays a character named Allan, who was a real doll first introduced in Mattel's Barbie line in 1964 as a companion for Ken. His original packaging described him as "Ken's buddy," making a point to mention that "all of Ken's clothes fit him." So, it was only fitting that Cera arrived in a pastel pink suit and pale pink shirt that was a near-perfect match for Gosling's ensemble.

RELATED CONTENT: