Barbie star Margot Robbie has been thrilling fans with her outfits while promoting the movie -- and rightfully so. The actress has referenced nearly a dozen vintage Barbie looks in her stunning ensembles, recreating them down to the tiniest detail.
However, there was another Barbie star who made a sly reference to his character's original doll at the film's world premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday: Michael Cera!
The actor is one of the few male stars in the film's Barbie Land who isn't cast as a Ken -- he plays a character called Allan, who was a real doll in Mattel's Barbie line.
Allan was first introduced in 1964 as a companion for Ken. His original packaging described him as "Ken's buddy," making a point to mention that "all of Ken's clothes fit him."
Cera didn't let that detail pass him by when it came to dressing for the premiere, arriving in a pastel pink suit and pale pink shirt that was a near-perfect match for Ryan Gosling's ensemble. All of Ken's clothes fit him!
True to his character's "Ken-ergy," Gosling had nothing but praise for his leading lady and producer when he spoke with ET at the premiere.
"I think it's all been incredible -- everything, the whole way," he said of making the movie. "Margot has produced this film and built this film, structured the process, created the environment for all of us... She created this, she's made it come true in every way and it's brilliant."
Barbie is in theaters July 21.
