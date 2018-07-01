Barbra Streisand Sends Sweet Anniversary Message to Husband James Brolin

Happy anniversary to Barbra Streisand and James Brolin!

The iconic 76-year-old singer sent her beau a sweet anniversary message on Twitter and Instagram on Sunday, celebrating 20 years of marriage. In it, she references a fateful blind date, 22 years ago that Streisand hilariously recounted in W magazine in 2016.

"My husband and I were set up on a blind date. I met him at a dinner and expected a bearded mountain-man type, and he had cut off all his hair and was clean-shaven," she said at the time. "I asked him, 'Who screwed up your hair?' He later told me that’s when he fell in love with me. My fella likes to hear the truth, which is unusual."

Her message to him on Sunday was short and sweet.

"Has it really been 22 years since our blind date?" Streisand wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "Married for 20 years. Happy anniversary honey. Bee. X."

In January, Brolin, 77, reflected on the couple's 20-plus years together in an exclusive interview with ET. He cited three factors in their longevity together: taking things one day at a time, marriage counseling and patience.

“I do believe in counseling if anybody ever has a problem in their marriage. Bring in a referee, talk it over, and I swear to you, it will dispel by the end of the session, each time!” he told ET at the time. “Sometimes in a tough marriage, it’s tough to talk, but if you do, it works!”

He also learned patience with his wife's hectic schedule.

“When she’s busy, she’s really focused, and part of our good relationship is that I understand that,” he shared. “And if I come to her with something important and she says, ‘I don’t have time right now,’ she doesn’t have time, period. That’s the way the mind works. You gotta focus.”

Here's to 20 more happy years for the couple!

