Barron Hilton Gets Married in St. Barts With His Famous Family by His Side: Pics

The younger brother of famous socialites Paris and Nicky Hilton married Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff on Sunday in the island of Saint Barthélemy. Walderdorff is a 24-year-old writer, realtor, socialite and descendant of German royalty, according to Spirit & Flesh Magazine. Barron, of course, is the son of Hilton hotel magnate Richard Hilton.

Paris shared the stunning wedding photos on Sunday on Instagram, including one of Barron kissing his new wife.

"Mr. & Mrs. Hilton #TessaBarron2018," she wrote.

The couple got engaged in September, when Hilton got down on one knee and proposed to her in Central Park in New York City.

"Better than a fairytale💫... engaged to my best friend, my soul mate, the love of my life," she wrote on Instagram. "Forever and for always 🐣 @barronhilton."

In May, Paris and their mom threw what appeared to be a fabulous bridal shower for Walderdorff. Barron was positively gushing.

"Thank you @kathyhilton & @parishilton for throwing @tessa_vonwalderdorff such a beautiful bridal shower ✨👰🏼," he wrote on Instagram. "She still can’t stop smiling 🙃 #TessaBarron2018."

The couple were palpably excited as they got closer to the big day.

"Off to St. Barths we go! I’m so in love with you, my love," she wrote on Instagram two weeks before the wedding. "Words cannot even begin to describe what it’s like to get lost in your smile, locked in your gaze, tickled by your lips. My husband in thirteen days!!🤵🏼💘👰🏼#tessabarron2018."

When we last saw Barron, he had been involved in a chaotic brawl at a family party with Baywatch actor Jeremy Jackson. As for Paris, she just got engaged to actor Chris Zylka and has been posting a series of fabulous bikini selfies as she awaited the wedding.

Nicky Hilton, meanwhile, recently welcomed her second daughter, Teddy, to the world with husband James Rothschild. She also made sure to post a quick bikini selfie from St. Barts, for good measure. And she took time to share her excitement for her younger brother's wedding.

"Ooh young love! can’t wait to see these two walk down the aisle!" she wrote. "💘#TessaBarron2018."

Congrats to Barron!

