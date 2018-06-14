Barry Manilow Hospitalized for Bronchial Infection

Barry Manilow is currently in the hospital after being diagnosed with a bronchial infection.

The 74-year-old singer was admitted on the eve of a sold-out opening weekend of his new The Hits Come Home residency at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, according to a statement posted to his official Facebook page on Thursday.

"I can't believe this is happening," Manilow, who is offering full refunds or ticket exchanges for future dates, said in the statement. "Our new show is ready, we're all ready, and we were all looking forward to tonight."

"The entire Westgate family wishes Barry a speedy recovery and we know that he will dazzle audiences when his show resumes on June 21st," added David Siegel, Westgate Resorts' Founder & CEO.

The statement also revealed that Manilow is "under the care of the best doctors" and "being closely monitored and supervised." He is expected to be released in a few days. The news comes just ahead of his 75th birthday on Sunday.

Manilow seemed to be ecstatic about his return to Vegas during a sit-down, in-studio interview with Entertainment Tonight back in April.

"I have such great memories of my time in Las Vegas, so I am going back!" he exclaimed at the time. "I'm coming back to Vegas."

Hear more in the video below.

