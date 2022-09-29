'Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Kayla's Cause of Death Revealed
'Basketball Wives': Brooke Bailey's Daughter Kayla Dead at 25
Coolio, ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Rapper, Dead at 59
'Heartland' Actor Robert Cormier Dead at 33
Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Remembering Her 70 Years on the T…
Hailey Bieber Addresses Rumor She Stole Justin Bieber From Selen…
Hayden Panettiere Says Losing Custody of Daughter Was ‘Heartbrea…
Hailey Bieber Details Her Sex Life With Justin Bieber: From Posi…
'Sister Wives': Meri's Mother’s Death Rocks the Brown Family
Hailey Bieber Sends Message to Selena Gomez Fans After Years of …
Hayden Panettiere Reveals Addiction to Opioids and Alcohol
Mayim Bialik Gets Candid About the Reality of Working on ‘Jeopar…
Kris Jenner Forgets She Owns a Beverly Hills Condo
'Basketball Wives': Brooke Bailey's Daughter Kayla Dead at 25
Watch the Official Trailer for Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Trial Mo…
'Sister Wives': Robyn Cries Over Christine Leaving Kody (Exclusi…
Sherri Shepherd Says Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Are the Inspirati…
Khloé Kardashian Cozies Up to '365 Days’ Star Michele Morrone
Billy Eichner Praises Paul Rudd and Reveals Dating Deal Breaker …
Gwyneth Paltrow Learns How to 'Slay' From Daughter Apple Martin
The cause of death of Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey’s daughter, Kayla, has been confirmed as an accident. A statement released by the Memphis Police Department revealed that the 25-year-old was the passenger in a car that collided with a tractor trailer.
“The Memphis Police Department identified Kayla, 25, and driver Julius Weaver, 38, as the victims of a fatal collision with a tractor trailer that occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday on a stretch of highway near Hollywood, Tennessee,” the statement read.
"Vehicle # 1, eastbound on I-40, struck with its front, the rear of vehicle # 2 which was stopped in the traffic lane due to crash at that location," the statement conotinued. "The Vehicle #1 driver and passenger were pronounced deceased."
Bailey has yet to comment on the details.
On Sunday, the 45-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos featuring her daughter, announcing her death.
"Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey," Brooke wrote. "This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon."
The photo set included family photos, recent pictures of her daughter and photos of Kayla when she was younger.
Following the news, Bailey received condolences from fellow Basketball Wives stars Shaunie O’Neal and Evelyn Lozada. In addition, more fans and friends took to the comments to pay tribute to Kayla.
Bailey also changed the bio on her Instagram account to read, "FOREVER 💜🕊Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97-9/25/22 #PrettyBlack."
RELATED CONTENT:
'Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Kayla Dead at 25
Sarah Jessica Parker's Stepdad Dies of an 'Unexpected, Rapid Illness'
Robert Cormier, 'Heartland' Actor, Dead at 33