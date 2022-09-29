Sarah Jessica Parker is mourning a death in her family. The 57-year-old actress' stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, who was married to her mom, Barbara, for more than five decades, died on Wednesday, her family told ET in a statement. He was 76.

"Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76," the statement reads. "In his last moments he was surrounded with the love and gratitude of his adored wife Barbara of 54 years, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker."

"Paul will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his special delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his sustained belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all," the statement concludes.

Page Six was first to report the news. ET has reached out to Parker's rep for comment.

The tragic news comes after ET confirmed that Parker pulled out of the global virtual press conference for Hocus Pocus 2 on Wednesday due to a family emergency. The same day, she also did not attend the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center, where she was set to be honored, ET previously reported.

A source told Page Six that moments after Parker arrived at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, she left. According to the outlet, it was announced from the stage that the actress left because of a "sudden devastating family situation."

RELATED CONTENT:

Sarah Jessica Parker Has Family Emergency, Pulls Out of Events

Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms Aidan's Return in 'And Just Like That'

'Hocus Pocus 2': SJP Dishes on Filming with Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy

Related Gallery