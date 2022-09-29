Sarah Jessica Parker Has Family Emergency, Misses NYC Ballet Gala and Press Event
Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms Aidan’s ’And Just Like That’ Retur…
'Heartland' Actor Robert Cormier Dead at 33
Hailey Bieber Addresses Rumor She Stole Justin Bieber From Selen…
Coolio, ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Rapper, Dead at 59
'Sister Wives': Meri's Mother’s Death Rocks the Brown Family
Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Remembering Her 70 Years on the T…
Hayden Panettiere Says Losing Custody of Daughter Was ‘Heartbrea…
Hayden Panettiere Reveals Addiction to Opioids and Alcohol
Mayim Bialik Gets Candid About the Reality of Working on ‘Jeopar…
Watch the Official Trailer for Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Trial Mo…
Hailey Bieber Details Her Sex Life With Justin Bieber: From Posi…
Hailey Bieber Sends Message to Selena Gomez Fans After Years of …
'Basketball Wives': Brooke Bailey's Daughter Kayla Dead at 25
Kris Jenner Forgets She Owns a Beverly Hills Condo
Khloé Kardashian Cozies Up to '365 Days’ Star Michele Morrone
The Try Guys Part Ways With Ned Fulmer After Workplace Affair
Billy Eichner Praises Paul Rudd and Reveals Dating Deal Breaker …
Sherri Shepherd Says Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Are the Inspirati…
Sarah Jessica Parker on Reuniting With Bette Midler and Kathy Na…
Sarah Jessica Parker is dealing with a family emergency, her rep told ET, which has caused her to miss out on two events.
ET can confirm that the 57-year-old actress pulled out of the global virtual press conference for Hocus Pocus 2 on Wednesday, and also did not attend the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Wednesday night. Parker's rep did not elaborate on the family emergency.
The gala is an event Parker attends annually and was expected to be honored this year. A source told Page Six that moments after Parker arrived at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, she left. According to the website, it was announced from the stage that the actress left because of a “sudden devastating family situation."
Though Parker wasn't in attendance, several of her longtime friends were, including Sex and the City star Kristin Davis, Andy Cohen, and Amy Sedaris.
This week, Parker has been doing press for the highly-anticipated sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, and was photographed at the film's New York City premiere on Tuesday with her husband, Matthew Broderick, and their 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha and Marion.
"The easy part is just being back among this group, and getting to tell another chapter in the story, and working with Anne [Fletcher] and the great musical department, and getting to sing again and flying -- flying, flying, flying, flying," she told ET of Hocus Pocus 2, which premieres on Disney+ on Friday.
For more with Parker, check out the links below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms Aidan's Return in 'And Just Like That'
'Hocus Pocus 2': SJP Dishes on Filming with Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy
Sarah Jessica Parker Brings Daughters to 'Hocus Pocus 2' Premiere