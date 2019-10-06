The ladies of Batwoman are offering the latest on how the show's star, Ruby Rose, is recovering following the revelation that she had spinal surgery in order to avoid possible paralysis.

Meagan Tandy and Rachel Skarsten sat down with ET's Leanne Aguilera at New York Comic Con on Sunday, where the latter shared: "I joke that, she's obviously a superhero on our show, but now she's the bionic woman. But she's doing great and filming is going really well."

On Sept. 28, Rose posted a graphic video on her Instagram account which shows the spinal procedure she needed to have after injuries on the set of Batwoman led to two herniated discs and chronic pain.

"To everyone asking about my new Pez dispenser scar on my neck... A couple of months ago I was told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralyzed," she captioned the post, later adding, " Thank you Dr Bray for everything you did and for allowing me to keep working and doing what I love. I am forever in your debt."

While at Comic Con, Tandy and Skarsten also offered some details on what fans can expect from the show, which the former described as "very exciting."

"There's a lot of action but it's not just action. There's also a little bit of humor in our show, which is really, really good," Tandy shared.

Tandy also offered some background on her character Sophie's relationship with Kate Kane, aka Batwoman.

"She is one of the top agents for The Crows [a private security firm]. She is second in command right under Jacob Kane, who is Kate Kane's father. And Kate and Sophie have a little bit of a secret past 'cause they had a private relationship at military school."

"And they haven't seen each other since, so I am actually the reason why Kate comes back to Gotham because I've been kidnapped by…her peeps," she added before motioning to Skarsten, who plays Alice, the villain of the show.

And although the pair remained mum on the topic of the upcoming Arrowverse cross-over, Tandy mentioned that Batwoman's hometown is definitely going to take center stage.

"It's just gonna have some major ramifications on Gotham, that we can say," she explained.

Last Sunday, ET spoke with Rose herself, who discussed the importance of the opportunity to play a gay superhero as an openly gay person, who identifies as gender-fluid.

"I get the gravity of it, I totally understand. It's enormous and it's groundbreaking, and it's all of these things -- ticking all these boxes that haven't been ticked before," she said. "But I kind of remove myself from that external idea of it -- of what it is beyond the show -- and just kind of [think], I'm in the character right now, and I'm in the show right now."

Later, Rose stated that her sexuality or the sexuality of her character isn't a focal point of the series.

"I'm gay. I was gay yesterday, I'll be gay tomorrow, I'll be gay next week. And now I play a gay character," she explained. "It kind of doesn't feel like, 'OK, now I've got to be, like, super gay. I've gotta be Batwoman gay, or Kate Kane gay.' They're not different versions of gay... It's a diverse cast, there's a lot of great things about it, and I don't feel like we even play on that aspect, definitely not more than a heterosexual show."

Check out ET's full chat with Tandy and Skarsten above and Rose's below.

Batwoman premieres Sunday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

